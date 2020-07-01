Canada Day Fireworks 2020 Vancouver: Know When, Where It Is Celebrated & Other Details

Canada Day is the national day of Canada. Marked on July 1, the day celebrates the anniversary of the Constitution Act, 1867. Then called the British North America Act, 1867, the formation unites the three separate colonies of the Province of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada.

Canada Day celebrations take place throughout the country, as well as in various locations around the world, attended by Canadians living abroad. Canada Day Fireworks is one such event that is hosted on this day.

Also Read | George Orwell Quiz: Take this quiz to prove you are a fan of the literary gem

Canada Day Vancouver Fireworks 2020 -

Canada Day Fireworks usually take place on July 1 in Abbotsford, Burnaby, Surrey, Vancouver, New Westminster, West Vancouver and White Rock. However, Canada Day 2020 would not be celebrated with similar joy. The Canada Day celebrations at Canada Place have been cancelled this year due to concerns about the novel coronavirus. As a result, there will be no fireworks or evening concerts in downtown Vancouver in 2020.

Also Read | Fact check: Were two Suns spotted near the US-Canada border recently?

However, the Government of Canda has come up with a unique way to keep up the enthusiasm for the day. The organisers announced that at 10 pm, local time, when one points a smartphone or tablet to the night sky, a 3-minute show displaying 3D fireworks will begin. The augmented reality experience will give one the same visual and sound effects as a real fireworks display, they added. Image capture will also be available to share with family and friends. One can watch the video on the official site of Government of Canada.

Also Read | Canada: People perform yoga in a private and geodesic dome outdoors, watch

Canada Day Virtual Events in Metro Vancouver

Even though the world is dealing with coronavirus pandemic, Canada is not stopping on celebrating their national day with immense fun. As most of the Canada Day events are cancelled, the organisers have found an innovative way to celebrate the day. They have organized virtual events to keep up with the spirit of the day. Some of these events include Canada Day House Party, Canada Day at Maple Ridge, Canada Day in Richmond, Coquitlam Celebrates Canada Day at Home, etc.

Also Read | Vanitha Vijayakumar's daughter Jovika feels completed as she welcomes stepdad Peter Paul