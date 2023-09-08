Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touched down in New Delhi today for the highly anticipated G20 Summit, and while world leaders gathered for the event, all eyes were on an unexpected star – his 16-year-old son, Xavier Trudeau.

As the Prime Minister descended from the plane, the media and onlookers couldn't help but notice a young boy in a stylish beige-brown suit over a black t-shirt who waved enthusiastically to the crowd gathered at the airport. This charming young man turned out to be none other than Xavier, the eldest of Trudeau's three children, who accompanied his father on this significant visit to India.

A family affair

This isn't the first time Trudeau has blended family with official duties. Back in 2017, he delighted fans by sharing endearing photos on Instagram and Facebook featuring his youngest son, Hadrien, joining him at the office for a "casual Friday treat." The snapshots showed Hadrien playfully emulating his father's daily activities, from running a press conference to checking important emails on his phone. The images quickly won the hearts of many.

On a Fathers’ Day, Trudeau shared images of his kids and tweeted, “ I couldn’t be prouder of these three or love them any more. (And yes, I’m still taller than Xav… for now.) To all you dads out there, I hope you’re able to spend some time with the ones you love today, too. Happy Father’s Day!”

I couldn’t be prouder of these three or love them any more. (And yes, I’m still taller than Xav… for now.) To all you dads out there, I hope you’re able to spend some time with the ones you love today, too. Happy Father’s Day! pic.twitter.com/WNAZCpKJ7S — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 19, 2022

In an opinion piece for a French magazine, the 51-year-old Prime Minister shared his vision for his sons, Xavier and Hadrien, saying, "Our sons have the power and the responsibility to change our culture of sexism, and I want Xavier and Hadrien - when he is a little older - to understand that deeply. But I want to help them grow into empathetic young people and adults, strong allies who walk through the world with openness, love, and a fierce commitment to justice. I want my sons to escape the pressure to be a particular kind of masculinity that is so damaging to men and the people around them."

Global summit on the horizon

Trudeau's visit to India comes on the eve of the G20 Summit, where leaders of the world's 20 most influential economies will converge in the Indian capital. The summit is scheduled to commence on September 9 and will run through September 10, serving as a platform for crucial discussions on global economic and political matters.