'Can't Believe What Russia Says': Trudeau On Lavrov's Claim Of West Halting Peace Effort

Despite the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration at the G20 Summit on September 9, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau seems to still have a hard time trusting Russia. Speaking at a press conference on September 10, Trudeau said that Russia cannot be trusted on everything it says as the discord between the two nations due to the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

"We can't believe what Russia says," said Trudeau referring to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's claim that the west created hurdles in signing a peace treaty to end the conflict with Ukraine.

Did the West stall peace negotiations between Russia & Ukraine?

During a media address, Lavrov said that Russia initiated peace talks around 18 months ago and peace documents were ready to sign the treaty with Ukraine. He further alleged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was advised not to sign because "they thought they would be able to reap some confessions from us."

#WATCH | G 20 in India | On a question by ANI if he thinks there can be the beginning of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says, "...Everyone wants peace...About 18 months ago we agreed to sign a treaty about settling this conflict. We… pic.twitter.com/C59vpnxy9m — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023

"President Putin has recently said that we do not mind negotiations however any such negotiations need to consider the realities on the ground and take into account the reasons that have been accumulating for decades upon decades due to NATO's aggressive policy," Lavrov said. He also reflected on Ukraine's threat to "physically destroy Russians."

Canada has been outspokenly critical of Russia for the Ukraine conflict and has provided Ukraine with $8 billion worth of assistance since February 2022 in the form of military support, according to a Ukraine-Canada joint declaration dated June 10, 2023.

In the declaration, both the nations reiterated their "unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine," and accused Russia of war crimes in Ukrainian cities.