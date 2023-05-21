China Lodges Diplomatic Protest Against G7 Nations Over Their Joint Statement

China has lodged diplomatic protests to G7 countries over their Hiroshima joint statement, in which they voiced their growing concerns over China’s coercive approaches over Taiwan, East and South China seas, and accused them of brazen interference in its internal affairs.

China figured prominently in the Hiroshima summit meeting of the leaders of G7 countries. The G7 comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represent the world’s richest democracies.

The joint statement devoted a substantial portion to China, saying that they would like to build constructive and stable relations with Beijing besides expressing serious concerns over China’s aggressive approaches over Taiwan, East and South China seas.

They stressed the need to cooperate with the world’s second-largest economy but also emphasised countering its “malign practices” and “coercion” in a landmark joint communique Saturday.

The G7 leaders also voiced their concerns about human rights in China, including in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of interning thousands of Uygur Muslims in forced labour camps.

“Despite China’s serious concerns, the G7 used issues concerning China to smear and attack China and brazenly interfere in China’s internal affairs," a spokesperson of the foreign ministry here said in a statement last night.

“China strongly deplores and firmly opposes this and has made serious demarches to the summit’s host Japan and other parties concerned," the statement.

Besides urging China to pressure its close strategic partner Russia to end its war on Ukraine, the G7 nations in the joint statement spoke of their interest to build “constructive and stable relations” with Beijing, “recognising the importance of engaging candidly with and expressing our concerns directly to China.” “We encourage China to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter,” including in direct talks with Ukraine, the G7 joint statement said.

Cooperation with China is needed given its global role and economic size, it said and called for working together on challenges such as climate change, biodiversity, debts and financing needs of vulnerable countries, global health concerns and economic stability, it said.