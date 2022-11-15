China Poses A 'systematic Challenge' To UK's Values & Economic Security, Says Rishi Sunak

Leaders of major developed and developing nations from around the world are assembling in Bali, Indonesia, for the G20 summit. UK PM Rishi Sunak is amongst the world leaders who are attending the summit and whilst speaking to reporters in Bali, Sunak hinted that he is softening UK's approach to China. Speaking to reporters who travelled with him to the G20 summit, the British PM said that China represents the biggest state-based threat to the UK's economic security and presents a challenge to the UK's values, as per a report from ITV.

“That is how I think about China. That is why I said over the summer that it's important that we take the powers that we need to defend ourselves,” said Sunak. Sunak added that whilst China poses a challenge to the UK, China is also a major part of the global economy and that fact cannot be wished away. Sunak said to the reporters that the UK and China need to collaborate to resolve global challenges like climate change and Russia-Ukraine war. Although his statements may appear hawkish, his predecessor Liz Truss had even more hawkish views on China. She intended to designate China a "threat", whilst Sunak considers China a "systematic challenge".

What are Sunak's views on China?

Sunak claimed that his views on China are straightforward and that in his assessment, China represents a "systematic challenge" to UK's values and interests. In his view, China also poses a risk to China's economic security. Sunak added that his views on China are quite similar to the US' and Australia's views on China.

Sunak pointed out that Canada and Australia's national security strategy is quite similar to his own views. Meanwhile, Sunak backed out from Truss' commitment to arm Taiwan, saying that UK's decision to arm Taiwan will be considered as a part of UK's overall China strategy. “This is a cop-out. The saddest part of this is that President Xi Jinping will see this about-turn as a sign of weakness by the PM," said ex-Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith. Chair of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee Alicia Kearns, defended Sunak's views by stating, “It’s too easy for governments to adopt performative [rather] than substantive approaches to the Chinese Communist Party.”