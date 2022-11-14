China Reports New Record Of COVID-19 Cases With 16,072 Instances Nationwide

In China, a record number of COVID-19 cases has been reported in Beijing and other major Chinese cities on Monday. According to the reports, this has further increased the pressure on the government to swiftly contain outbreaks while simultaneously attempting to minimize the effects on people's lives and on economic activities. The National Health Commission recorded 16,072 new locally transmitted instances countrywide, up from 14,761 on Sunday and the highest in China since April 25, when Shanghai was dealing with its worst outbreak.

To date, Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, as well as Zhengzhou all have seen their worst COVID-19 cases, however, the condition in Beijing got worse recently.

Further, it is pertinent to mention that the number of cases shown is quite low in comparison to the level of infection seen in other nations. However, China's zero-COVID policy, which requires breakouts to be stopped as soon as they start, has had a greater negative impact on communities and the economy.

Covid cases in China

According to the Associated Press report, a confrontation between locals and law enforcement officers implementing COVID-19 containment regulations resulted in seven individuals being jailed, police in northeastern China reported.

China has firmly adhered to its stringent "zero-COVID" policy of quarantines, lockdowns, as well as daily or nearly daily mandatory testing despite the fact that the numbers are still relatively low.

Besides this, the National Health Commission on Friday, November 11, amended its COVID regulations, relaxing restrictions to the greatest extent yet. The commission referred to the updates as an "optimisation" of its efforts to lessen the impact on people's lives. Although lockdowns for people, neighborhoods, and public areas may still be necessary to stop illnesses from spreading, the commission reduced several regulations, such as the length of close contacts' quarantine periods.

In an effort to limit the number of individuals affected by control measures, areas considered to be at risk of larger outbreaks are now divided into "high" and "low" categories.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, China has undertaken very cautious moves while the rest of the world has essentially opened up. Its borders are still mostly closed, and leaders are under intense pressure to enact restrictions.

Additionally, China announced that its commerce fell in October as a result of weaker global demand and local consumer spending being restrained by anti-virus measures. After growing by 5.7% in September, exports decreased by 0.3% from a year earlier, the customs department announced on Monday. Compared to the 0.3% growth in the prior month, imports decreased by 0.7%.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)