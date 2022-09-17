China Warns New Emergent Crisis Will Detonate With West As Xi, Putin Strengthen Ties

Just hours after China's authoritarian President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eurasian Shanghai Cooperation Organisation [SCO] meeting, the Chinese state-run paper, the mouthpiece of the ruling Chinese Communist Party [CPC] threatened that a "new crisis" will detonate with the West.

As Beijing's authoritarian leader bolstered ties with ally Moscow and affirmed his country's commitments including the support for the war in Ukraine, China-based paper Global Times ascertained that the landmark Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) had led to the most positive outcome among the member states as they signed the Samarkand Declaration.

The document ensured regional stability, sustainable economic development, and strengthening of transport and communication ties among the Council of Heads of State of the SCO. It aims to establish a more democratic and just multipolar international order in the face of Western hegemony and influence.

The SCO member states pushed for the respect of each country's rights to choose their own political, economic and social paths without western belligerence. It also noted that every member nation held the right to its own national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity without foreign interference in its internal affairs or use of force. This would degenerate geopolitical friction with the states aligned with US and NATO.

West only sees China 'at the cusp of crisis'

The China government's mouthpiece hailed these developments at SCO, warning the West, whom it criticised for flaring the ongoing military intervention in Ukraine. it warned that injecting more advanced weaponry and military funding will reap consequences. Separately, the opinion in the paper slammed the United States for smearing China and its allies. West only sees China "at the cusp of crisis, ranging from predictions of a 'China hard landing' or 'China collapse,' to 'COVID is China's Chernobyl moment' and 'the end of Communist Party of China's (CPC) rule,'" the piece read. It warned that the more "prospering" states have now come to the forefront as a stronger force in upholding international rules-based order and are appealing to more countries to join in.

"Western politicians, scholars and so-called China experts always repeat wild prophecies about the fate of China," the Chinese state-affiliated paper maintained.

The paper denounced the West's foreign policies, holding NATO accountable for the conflict in Ukraine. Ukraine war is "the consequence of the failure of the Western military and political bloc in handling equal relations with a regional power properly," the paper claimed, adding that this demonstrates the need for a counterbalance on the world stage in order to stabilize relations between the East and West.

"The future of this world may well be tragic— a complete resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is nowhere in sight, and potential crises elsewhere will be detonated," the editorial read. "This is something that many countries, including China, do not want to see and are trying to avoid."