China Was Very Supportive Of Various Outcomes: EAM Jaishankar At G20 Summit

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, on September 9, said that China has been very supportive in yielding various outcomes during India's G20 presidency. Speaking at a press conference after the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, Dr. Jaishankar acknowledged China's contributions to the deliberations during the G20. He also advised not to read too much into Chinese President Xi Jinping skipping the G20 Summit in New Delhi as a snub.

"I think it is for every country to decide at what level they would be represented. I don't think one should overly read meanings into it," Dr. Jaishankar said.

"What I think is important is what is the position that country has taken, how much that country has contributed to the deliberations and the outcomes and I would say here that all the G20 members, China as well, was very supportive of various outcomes and it is only because the members were supportive and collaborative," he further said.

Apart from Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin also skipped the event and instead sent his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to lead the delegation. Speaking to ANI, German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann said that the G20 Summit should not be 'overshadowed' by the absence of the world leaders. The Chinese delegation, on the other hand, was led by Premier Li Qiang who arrived in New Delhi on September 8. Notably, Putin did not attend the last G20 Summit in November in Indonesia's Bali either.

First day of G20 Summit concludes

September 9 marked the first day of the G20 Summit at the Bharat Mandapam Complex in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan and two sessions were conducted today. The first day concluded with a gala dinner at the hall of the Bharat Mandapam which was hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

The second day will begin at 8:15 am on September 10 when the guests will start arriving at the venue. Mukhtesh Pardeshi, Head of Operations and Logistics, told Republic TV that the third session will conclude before lunch on September 10 following which the delegations will visit Rajghat and plant saplings.