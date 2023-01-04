China’s Surge In COVID-19 Will Not Likely Pose Risk To EU, Claims Disease Control Agency

The recent wave of the COVID-19 surge in China is not expected to spike the spread in the EU, the bloc’s disease control agency announced on Tuesday, Jan 2, speculating the impact of the Chinese arrivals. ECDC, in collaboration with the EU/EEA Member States and the European Commission, has ramped up the COVID-19-related monitoring activities and will revise risk assessments and adjust actions if needed, the agency stated on its website.

The trend in neighbouring China being evaluated: EU

France, Italy, and Spain, meanwhile announced that new measures will be instated in order to control travelers from China. This would include the negative COVID-19 test and the proof of vaccination. Countries worldwide have expressed worry about Beijing's ease of lockdown despite COVID-19 spiraling with a mounting caseload. ECDC on Tuesday announced that it is working with the World Health Organization (WHO)/Europe and WHO/Headquarters as well as the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) and major CDCs to control the possible spread of the SARS-CoV-2.

"ECDC continues to routinely monitor and report on emerging SARS-CoV-2 variant threats via its Strategic Analysis of Variants in Europe (SAVE) Working Group, where variants and epidemiological trends in countries neighbouring China as well as in the EU/EEA will continue to be evaluated," the European health agency noted in a statement on Jan 3.

On December 2, 2022, the COVID-19 confirmed case toll in China reached a record high. Europe expressed concern saying that there continues to be a lack of reliable data on COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions, deaths as well as Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity and occupancy in China due to information clampdown within the mainland. Loads of SARS-CoV-2 infections in China have overwhelmed the healthcare systems in China, which is likely to worsen in the coming weeks. This is due to low population immunity, the relaxation of non-pharmaceutical interventions, and the low vaccination rate. Currently, there are Omicron sub-lineages that are circulating in China causing a surge in new cases.