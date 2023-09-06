China's Xi Jinping Faces Rare Rebuke From Party Elders Ahead Of India's G20 Summit: Report

In a stunning turn of events, President Xi Jinping of China has come under sharp criticism from retired party elders during a secret meeting preceding the upcoming G20 summit in India, according to sources close to the matter. Nikkei Asia's exclusive report sheds light on the recent developments within China's political landscape.

Xi's decision to skip the G20 summit, a meeting he has consistently prioritised throughout his leadership, has sent shockwaves through the global community. Premier Li Qiang will stand in for Xi, marking the first time that China's top leader has missed a G20 summit.

A different tone at the Beidaihe meeting

The source of this unprecedented move seems to be the summer's Beidaihe meeting, an annual gathering of both active and retired leaders of the Chinese Communist Party. While the discussions at Beidaihe are never officially disclosed, this year's closed-door talks differed significantly from previous ones, with retired party elders openly reprimanding Xi in ways not seen before.

"Am I to blame?" Xi reportedly lamented, expressing frustration to his closest aides after the meeting. This confrontation came at a time when China faces significant challenges, including a shrinking economy, a troubled real estate sector exemplified by Evergrande Group's woes, and mounting concerns about youth unemployment.

Elders' warning and Xi's dilemma

The core message delivered by the party elders was a stark warning. They emphasised that if the ongoing political, economic, and social turmoil persists without effective countermeasures, it could erode public support for the Communist Party, posing a threat to its rule.

Former Vice President Zeng Qinghong, a key figure among the elders, played a central role in conveying this message to Xi and his inner circle. Zeng's influence remains strong within the party, and his involvement has garnered increased attention following the death of former President Jiang Zemin.

Li Qiang takes the reins amidst challenges

Premier Li Qiang, tasked with managing China's ailing economy and deteriorating international relations, faces the daunting task of addressing these issues at the G20 summit. With foreign investment declining and trade stagnating, China's economic challenges are of global concern.

Xi's absence from the inaugural event of the BRICS summit in South Africa, where his speech was read by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, raised further questions about his ability to address economic issues directly. The ongoing tensions between China and the United States also cast doubt on Xi's future diplomatic engagements.

Li Keqiang's surprise appearance

In a surprising turn of events, former Premier Li Keqiang, who was forced into retirement earlier this year, made a public appearance at the World Heritage Mogao Caves in Gansu province. This unexpected sighting underscores his enduring popularity among the Chinese populace, as chants of "Ni hao, premier!" greeted him.

While Li Qiang has taken over as premier and will attend the G20 summit on behalf of Xi, Li Keqiang's reappearance symbolizes the continued relevance of retired leaders in China's political landscape.

As China grapples with internal and external challenges, President Xi Jinping's leadership faces a critical test. His absence from the G20 summit and the uncertain prospects for improved relations with the United States add further complexity to the evolving political situation in China.