China's Xi Jinping Warns Against Confrontation In Asia & Attempts To Wage A New Cold War

China's President Xi Jinping has stated that nations need to reject confrontation in Asia. He was speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leader's summit which is being held in Bangkok. Leaders from 21 nations are meeting in Bangkok to discuss ways in which growth can be promoted in the region. Many nations in Asia do not want to choose between the US and China. Instead, they want to maintain ties with both nations, to serve the interests of their own nation. The US is increasingly talking about a world that is divided between democracies and autocracies.

Joe Biden has made this point himself in several of his speeches. China's president is attempting to push back against it. Xi Jinping said that Asia is no one's backyard and it should not be turned into an arena for contest amongst big powers. In his speech, Chinese President was attempting to take a jab at the US and AUKUS initiative. He said that no one will be allowed to start a new Cold War in Asia. “No attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times,” he said, as per a report from CNN news. Xi also spoke out against the attempt to politicise and weaponise economic and trade relations.

Friction between US and China

The US has recently imposed import restrictions in a bid to keep advanced semiconductor technology away from China. Gaining dominance in critical technological fields like semiconductors, battery technology and artificial intelligence is a key priority for Xi. China has condemned US import restrictions on semiconductor technology and it is likely that Xi was referring to this as well, when he was speaking about weaponisation of economic relations. The US, however, does not consider its policies are weaponising economic relations. The US does not have free access in the Chinese market, China is protectionist and quite selective about which firms it allows inside Beijing. For example - Tesla is allowed but Google, Facebook, Twitter and Amazon are not allowed. The rationale of Americans is that if China is not allowing free access to Chinese markets, why should the US allow China access to its technology.