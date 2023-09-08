Chinese Premier Li Qiang has landed in the Indian capital, New Delhi, marking his first major international diplomatic test as he attends the G20 summit. While he attended the East Asia Summit in Jakarta earlier this week, the G20 presents its own unique challenges, with a higher profile and the presence of Western leaders critical of China, particularly regarding its stance on the Ukraine crisis. This crisis threatens to disrupt a joint communique for the first time in the history of the G20.

President Xi Jinping's absence from the summit has raised questions. While no official reason was provided for his non-attendance, some observers view it as a signal of China's displeasure with the West and an effort to avoid pressure or isolation in the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reports also suggest that domestic political factors, including economic challenges, may have influenced President Xi's decision to stay away.

Tensions in China-India relations

Li Qiang's arrival in India coincides with a low point in China-India relations. Officials from both sides have indicated that no structured bilateral meeting is planned as of now. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Li will have the opportunity for informal interactions along the sidelines of the G20. It's worth noting that substantive discussions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation are unlikely since Li, unlike previous Chinese Premiers, primarily handles economic matters due to the significant downgrading of the Premier's office under President Xi Jinping's one-man rule.

Ahead of his arrival, Ma Jia, the charge d'affaires and acting envoy in the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, emphasised the importance of both countries "restoring development as the centerpiece on the international agenda." Chinese officials and experts have criticised the "politicisation" of the G20, arguing that it should primarily focus on economic issues rather than political crises such as the one in Ukraine.

Speaking on the current state of China-India relations, Ma stated that relations are generally stable. She emphasised that President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi have had two face-to-face interactions in the past year, which have defined the tone and direction of efforts to stabilise and improve bilateral relations. She also noted that the border situation between the two countries remains stable, with ongoing communication through diplomatic and military channels.

India has made it clear that a return to normalcy in relations is contingent upon the restoration of peace on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). However, the Chinese military has been slow to progress in disengagement negotiations and the restoration of India's patrolling rights on the LAC.

Li's participation in the G20 summit comes at a crucial juncture, where diplomatic challenges and strained bilateral relations loom large. The world will closely watch as discussions unfold during this high-stakes international gathering.