Chinese Premier Li Qiang To Attend G20 In India, In Xi Jinping's Stead

In a significant development, it has been officially confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi. Instead, Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the global event scheduled for September 9-10. This decision comes amidst escalating tensions between the two nations.

Sources indicate that Premier Li Qiang is slated to travel directly to New Delhi following his participation in the 43rd ASEAN summit held in Jakarta from September 5 to 7. Although flight plans for the highly-anticipated visit have been submitted, the Ministry of External Affairs is still awaiting official communication.

Did Xi skip G20 meeting after "standard map" backlash?

The Indian government has maintained a discreet stance regarding the motives behind President Xi's absence from the G-20 summit. However, tensions have risen after China's recent release of what is referred to as the "standard map" of the country. This map controversially includes parts of Aksai Chin and the entire Arunachal Pradesh within China's territorial delineation, raising concerns about its intentions.

The timing of the map's release has raised suspicions regarding President Xi's attendance at the pivotal summit in New Delhi. While Beijing annually publishes its standard map, this marks the first instance in which New Delhi has strongly protested against its claims, rejecting China's portrayal.

The motive behind China's decision to unveil this contentious map and promote it through its propaganda apparatus remains unclear. During the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a brief interaction with President Xi Jinping. In this exchange, PM Modi expressed grave concerns about the situation along the Line of Actual Control.

Sources suggest that Beijing had sought a bilateral meeting with India on the summit's sidelines, with the intention of normalizing relations that have been strained since the People's Liberation Army's actions in East Ladakh in May 2020. However, due to scheduling constraints faced by PM Modi, the anticipated meeting could not materialise.

By releasing this map prior to the G-20 summit, China is sending a strong message that it views India as an adversary. The move indicates China's intent to exert coercive pressure on New Delhi due to its close ties with the United States and the Quad powers. Furthermore, it underscores China's resolve to maintain military pressure along the 3488 km Line of Actual Control and to bolster its ally Pakistan in order to exert pressure on India's western borders.