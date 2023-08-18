Chinese President Xi Jinping In South Africa For BRICS Summit, Expansion On Agenda

China President Xi Jinping is scheduled to participate in the BRICS leaders' summit and embark on a State visit to South Africa from August 21 to 24, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday. The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, representing the BRICS nations, are set to convene in Johannesburg starting August 22.

Their discussions will revolve around strategies to transform this consortium of nations, which collectively constitutes a significant portion of the global economy, into a challenging geopolitical body capable of contesting prevailing Western dominance in international affairs.

In addition to participating in the BRICS meeting, Xi Jinping will co-chair the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue alongside South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Instead of attending in person, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is subject to an international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, will participate through video call.

Possible expansion to be key topic at BRICS summit

The issue of expansion is anticipated to be a prominent topic of discussion, given that approximately 40 countries have demonstrated interest in becoming part of the BRICS consortium, either through formal or informal means, as noted by South Africa. This list includes nations such as Saudi Arabia, Argentina, and Egypt.

However, differing viewpoints among BRICS member nations regarding the prerequisites for admitting new entrants might hinder prospect of new members being announced . BRICS requires consensus for announcement of new members.

The primary impetus behind the expansion stems from China, which aims to bolster its geopolitical influence, particularly amidst ongoing tensions with the United States. Russia is also endorsing this move as a means to overcome its isolation resulting from the Ukraine conflict. Similarly, South Africa sees expansion as a way to transcend its own isolation. In contrast, Brazil remains hesitant about enlarging the group, while India's stance remains undecided.

South Africa, despite having the smallest economic and population footprint within the bloc, was the first nation to benefit from the expansion aspirations, marking its formal participation in the original BRICS summit of 2011.