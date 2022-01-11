Climate Change: Last 7 Years Have Been Hottest On Record, Say Scientists

Fresh climatic data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) has revealed that the last seven years were the hottest recorded ones to date. Being called 'another nail in the planetary coffin' by scientists, the data reflects the rising levels of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane, which were found to be significantly increasing in 2021. Calling out everyone for decisive actions, the director of C3S, Carlo Buontempo said as per Daily Mail-

These events are a stark reminder of the need to change our ways, take decisive and effective steps toward a sustainable society and work towards reducing net carbon emissions.

2021 emerged as the fifth warmest year on record

Although it was in 2021 when Europe experienced record-breaking summer and Canada endured deadly heatwaves, the C3S data revealed that last year was the fifth hottest one in the last seven. In fact, the data suggested that the first five months of 2021 were relatively cooler, following which the temperatures started rising. It is worth mentioning that governments from all around the world have pledged to restrict the average global temperature level to 1.5° C of the pre-industrial level under the 2015 Paris Agreement. Further, scientists found that the planet was at its hottest in 2016 whereas last year, it was only behind the years 2015 and 2018 when Earth was at its coolest.

According to the experts, last year was no longer cooler after the month of June as the temperatures became consistent with the warmest months in the years before 2021. “2021 was yet another year of extreme temperatures with the hottest summer in Europe, heatwaves in the Mediterranean, not to mention the unprecedented high temperatures in North America”, Daily Mail reported Buontempo saying.

Greenhouse gases continued to rise even in cooler months

Despite the temperatures dipping in the first five months, 2021 experienced a rise in greenhouse gases. Recent data suggest that the levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane have reached a global average of approximately 414 parts per million (ppm) and 1,876 parts per billion (ppb), respectively. Vincent-Henri Peuch, Director of the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) which was also involved in compiling the data, said that it is this rise in greenhouse gases that are driving climate change. Since the warmest years have been the last seven consecutive ones, scientists are now urging everyone to accept these data as a reminder to curb the emission of greenhouse gases and act urgently on the grave climate crisis.

Image: Unsplash