Climate Change Puts Nearly 1 Billion Children In The World At Extreme High Risk: UNICEF

UN Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) noted that one in every two children in the world lives in settings that expose them to the severely detrimental impacts of climate change, with those in the Central African Republic, Chad, Nigeria, Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau being the most vulnerable.

UNICEF said it conducted the first comprehensive analysis of climate risk from a child's perspective, ranking countries based on their young populations' exposure to climate and environmental shocks, in a study titled "The climate crisis is a child rights crisis: Introducing the children's climate risk index."

1 Billion children at high risk globally because of climate change

"Approximately one billion children, nearly half the world's 2.2 billion children - live in one of the 33 countries classified as 'extremely high-risk'," UNICEF said.

Flooding, cyclones, heatwaves, water scarcity, air pollution, lead poisoning, and infectious diseases were all considered risk factors in the study.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore stated, "For the first time, we have a complete picture of where and how children are vulnerable to climate change, and that picture is almost unimaginably dire. Climate and environmental shocks are undermining the complete spectrum of children's rights, from access to clean air, food, and safe water; to education, housing, freedom from exploitation, and even their right to survive. Virtually no child's life will be unaffected."

"For three years, children have raised their voices around the world to demand action. UNICEF supports their calls for change with an unarguable message – the climate crisis is a child’s rights crisis," added Fore.

UNICEF says climate change affects children

While nearly every child in the world is at risk from at least one of these climate and environmental hazards, the data show that the worst-affected nations are dealing with several and frequently overlapping shocks that threaten to erode development progress and exacerbate child poverty, said UNICEF.

850 million children, or one in every three children worldwide, live in locations where at least four of these climate and environmental shocks are present. As many as 330 million children – one in every seven children on the planet – live in places hit by at least five big disasters, according to UNICEF.

The UN agency urged governments and other relevant authorities to invest more in climate adaptation and resilience for children, cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 45% by 2030, boost awareness, involve young people in climate policymaking, and ensure a green recovery from COVID-19.

