Climate Crisis Worsened By 'COVID-19 Inequalities' Between Rich And Poor Nations: WEF

Response to the climate crisis has been made harder due to the coronavirus pandemic and the widening gap between the wealthier and poorer nations, World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2021 stated. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused widening rifts with respect to health, jobs, and digital access, worsening environmental and technological risks. The global health crisis from 2020 has challenged the leadership's role in healing social fragmentation and ensuring a brighter collective future, the WEF said at a virtual meeting in the Swiss town of Davos.

Mentioning the warning signs of the threat posed by the pandemic, the WEF composed a robust report on climate change in collaboration with Zurich Insurance, Marsh McLennan, and SK Holdings. In a live session held at 10:00 CET on 19 January 2021, the forum said: “The immediate crisis we are facing today has much to teach us more about an existential threat: climate change,” adding that there is “no time to wait” amid the threats of COVID-19 that has posed the existential risk on the planet.

Bangladesh is underwater, the Arctic is burning, and California’s devastating wildfires continue to spread every year, the forum stated. It further warned that the world was now facing intertwined crises which is the warning sign ignored for the past 15 years. Including the risks posed by the infectious diseases, the world’s environmental issues collectively pose the biggest danger in the coming years, WEF warned, adding that the health crisis claimed at least 2 million lives.

Read: Report: Fossil Fuel Firms Failing To Curb Climate Gas Leaks

Read: Scientist Corrects 'climate Change Deniers' In Viral Facebook Post

Emerging risks to human health

“In 2020, the risk of a global pandemic became reality. As governments, businesses and societies survey the damage inflicted over the last year, strengthening strategic foresight is now more important than ever,” Klaus Schwab, the executive chairman of the WEF said in the live-streamed address. He added, “Growing societal fragmentation, manifested through persistent and emerging risks to human health, rising unemployment, widening digital divides, and youth disillusionment can have severe consequences in an era of compounded economic, environmental, geopolitical and technological risks.” WEF stressed that now was the time for the world’s leaders to reassess their values and think about how to become more responsible and sustainable.

Read: Arctic Sea 'ice-arches' Weakening Due To Climate Change: Report

Read: 'Climate Change Is Real And Scary': Spain's Unusual Snowstorm Leaves Netizens Bittersweet