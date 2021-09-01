Contaminated COVID-19 Vials In Japan Contained Stainless Steel Fragments: Moderna

Moderna and its Japanese distribution partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Company in a joint statement on Wednesday, August 1, said that the novel Coronavirus vaccine sent to Japan were contaminated with stainless steel particles, but claimed that didn't pose an "medical risk."

"Stainless steel is routinely used in heart valves, joint replacements and metal sutures and staples. As such, it is not expected that injection of the particles identified in these lots in Japan would result in increased medical risk," Takeda and Moderna said in a joint statement.

It further informed that "The rare presence of stainless steel particles in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine does not pose an undue risk to patient safety and it does not adversely affect the benefit/risk profile of the product." The biotechnology firm said that till now there is no evidence that two deaths were related to its vaccine. Last week, two people died after taking the second dose of Moderna's vaccine.

Japan suspends use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

After contaminations were reported in unused vials, Japan suspended the use of around 1.63 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. The health ministry had stated that the tainting was reported from several vaccination centres in the country.

Following this, Moderna asked its Spanish manufacturer Rovi to conduct an investigation into the issue. "The detection of this particulate matter refers to certain vials of one product lot distributed exclusively in Japan. The origin of this manufacturing incident may be in one of ROVI’s manufacturing lines,” the company said in a statement, reported AP.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said that the government is taking steps to minimise the impact of the suspension of Moderna's vaccine in the country's vaccination process. “We will do utmost in order to avoid any impact on vaccination progress, especially at worksites and large-scale centres,” Kato said.

This development comes at a time when Japan is struggling with a surge in new infections. There are fresh cases hitting a new high in multiple parts of the country, straining the healthcare system. Around 46 per cent of Japanese citizens have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

Image: AP