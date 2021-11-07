COP26: Idris Elba Urges Policymakers To Hear Voices Of Africa In Climate Change Debate

British actor Idris Elba, who reached the UN Climate Summit, appealed to the policymakers to "consider" African countries while framing any climate-related strategies, reported Metro News on Saturday. The 49-year-old actor who won accolades for his role of Stringer Bell in the HBO series attended the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Rome, with his wife, Sabrina. Notably, the couple is goodwill ambassadors for the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development. During the debate, he highlighted the importance of helping small farmers cope with global warming.

The English actor said the risk of ignoring a particular continent would never proffer the desired output of the policymakers. He mentioned African countries as the central to the solution. According to him, people of "all colours" must be "included" in the list of policymakers. However, when Mirror News asked the reason to incorporate all the colours while decarbonising food production, the Luther actor said, "I think Sabrina and I stand here as human beings first, but absolutely yes it is important for us as proud Africans to be a part of this debate."

"Yes it is important we have everyone of colour speaking up in this debate because it is Africa that is right in the centre," Elba was quoted as saying by Mirror News.

'Climate emergency is not limited to any country'

According to AP, he said that people of all colours and religions are facing the wrath of climate change and it was important to address the grievances for the shake of humanity. "The climate emergency is not limited to any country. Today, none of the areas is untouched by the impact of climate change. Therefore, it is necessary to frame such a policy that fulfils a mutual goal," said Elba, reported AP. During the debate, he also highlighted the dangers of global food chains being disrupted by small-scale farmers in particular areas. He said that 80% of the food consumed worldwide is produced by small-scale farmers. "This conversation around food is something that needs to be really amplified, and one thing I’ve got is a big mouth," Elba said.

Speaking on the same panel, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, 24, said global warming is already causing hunger for millions around the world, including in her own country. As per AP, She said a shift from meat to plant-based diets could help save millions of tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year while freeing up more land that’s currently used for animal feed.

UN body appeals to countries to implement robust carbon-cutting programmes

Notably, earlier on October 26, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on nations to implement robust carbon-cutting programmes to avert a "climate catastrophe." Noting that the new and updated climate commitments "fall far short of what is needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement", he said that "the world is on track for a global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century, according to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP)." As per the latest UNEP Emissions Gap Report 2021, updated Nationally Determined Contributions only take 7.5% off predicted 2030 emissions, while 55% is needed to meet the 1.5°C Paris goal, the UN said in a statement.

