COP26: PM Modi Calls For 'One Sun, One World, One Grid', Announces ISRO's Solar Calculator

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the COP26 Summit in Glasgow on Tuesday where he discussed the need to shift from fossil fuels to solar-based technologies. Speaking at the session on ‘Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment', PM Modi discussed the geo-political tensions that had been triggered during the race for fossil fuels, and the need to tap into the infinite potentials of solar power.

"Damage has been caused by tampering with nature. The use of fossil fuels made some countries prosperous but it made the Earth and environment poor. The race for fossil fuels also created geopolitical tensions. But technology has given the world a big opportunity. The Sun is the source of all energy. Solar energy must be adopted to save humanity," said PM Modi.

'One Sun, One World & One Grid'

Citing the benefits of solar energy, PM Modi stated that the energy from the Sun was not only clean but also sustainable. The only challenge that it posed was that it was available during the daytime and heavily dependent on the weather. To tackle this PM Modi suggested 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' formula- a worldwide grid that would be able to transmit clean energy anywhere and anytime.

"Solar energy is totally clean and sustainable. Challenge is that this energy is only available during the daytime and is dependent on the weather. 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' is the solution to this problem. Through a worldwide grid, clean energy can be transmitted to anywhere and anytime," he said.

"'One Sun, One World & One Grid' will not only reduce storage needs but also enhance viability of solar projects. This creative initiative will not only reduce carbon footprints and energy cost but also open a new avenue for cooperation between different countries and regions," he added.

PM Modi announces ISRO's 'solar power calculator'

The Prime Minister also shared that Indian space agency ISRO was going to develop and launch a solar calculator application in the world that would be able to measure the solar energy potential of any region. "I am hopeful that a common and strong global grid can be developed through cooperation between 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' and 'Green Grid' initiatives. Indian space agency ISRO is going to provide a solar calculator application to the world," he revealed. "Our ISRO will soon provide the world a solar power calculator that can measure solar energy potential of any region across the globe," PM Modi told the COP26 summit.