COP26: PM Modi To Launch Two Key Initiatives Under CDRI & ISA At Glasgow: Indian Envoy

In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two important initiatives under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Solar Alliance (ISA) at the upcoming 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) , revealed India's High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar on Sunday.

While speaking to ANI, Kumar stated, "These initiatives will make the presence of a very high-level delegation from India led by our prime minister, very very important."

She further emphasised that at COP-26, Prime Minister Modi will share India's commitment to the world and his presence will contribute to the success of COP26.

"The focus will be on economic revival and how to do this in a sustainable way. For this, climate action is very relevant," Kumar said.

PM Modi To Unveil Ambitious Plan For Renewable Energy During COP26

PM Modi at the UN Conference, is expected to unveil an ambitious plan on expanding clean and renewable energy, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. The major announcement would be one of the key highlights that the Indian Prime Minister would deliver during the COP26 Climate Summit. Notably, India already has a good reputation in terms of adopting the policies as per the climate advocacy group guidelines. Currently, India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy. The country has invested a good amount in renewable energy such as wind and solar. The country has set up the target of generating 450 GigaWatt of renewable energy by 2030.

Earlier on October 28, Thursday, while addressing a special press conference regarding PM Modi's visit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the country is taking ambitious action on expanding clean and renewable energy. According to him, PM Modi would pledge to work towards 'mobilization of climate finance' and for 'action to strengthen climate adaptation technology development' at UN climate talks in Glasgow. Shringla confirmed that the Indian Prime Minister would deliver a national statement at the COP26 on November 1, Monday. Further, the Foreign Secretary informed that PM Modi would also hold numerous bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP-26, including with the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson.