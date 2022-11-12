COP27: Activists Disrupt Biden's Speech As He Calls US A 'global Leader' In Climate Action

US President Joe Biden’s arrival at the COP27 summit in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh was welcomed by attendees, but also juxtaposed with an interruption by protesters. On Friday, Biden addressed the 27th annual climate conference and said that the US is a "world leader" in taking actions to tackle the worsening climate crisis. However, the statement was not well received by young protesters in the audience, who erupted into protests with banners and the chanting of slogans, according to The Independent.

The activists were protesting against the use of fossil fuels, and stood up to interrupt Biden by loudly chanting sounds, thus forcing the president to take a brief pause before resuming his address. Following the disruption, security officials at the scene urged the activists to lower their banners, and subsequently escorted them outside the conference’s venue.

The protest erupted when Biden made the speech on Friday, the sixth day of the summit. During the address, the president urged global leaders to “raise both our ambition and speed of our efforts,” adding that “if we are going to win this fight, every major emitter needs to align with 1.5C. We can no longer plead ignorance of the consequences of our actions or continue to repeat our mistakes. Everyone has to keep accelerating progress throughout this decisive decade.”

Climate activist Vanessa Nakate posed a question to President Joe Biden at a protest at COP27 ahead of his arrival to the summit, asking if he will stand with communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis. https://t.co/AWPYPYZzlx pic.twitter.com/FRXcqnKObp — The Associated Press (@AP) November 11, 2022

Protests swamp COP27 venue

This isn’t the first time that activists have partaken in demonstrations at the summit’s venue. Earlier on Thursday, a small group of activists held a silent protest over the violation of human rights across the world, with a prime focus on Egypt, the summit’s host. According to the Associated Press, many of the activists wore t-shirts, tied their hands, and placed a cloth over their mouths to represent the ordeal of imprisoned protesters in Egypt. “We’re in solidarity with Egyptian prisoners of conscience right now,” said Dipti Bhatnagar, a Friends of the Earth International activist.

In another protest, people chanted “kick polluters out, let people in” at the entrance of the summit’s venue, and targeted large-scale companies that have contributed to plastic pollution including Coca-Cola, the sponsor of the event. “The fact that Coca-Cola is sponsoring the climate talks is, frankly, a joke,” said Cansin Leylim, an activist from the 350.org climate group. She added that the summit’s fossil fuel lobbyists have crossed the “combined delegations of the small island states, the developing countries.”