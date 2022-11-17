COP27 Attendants Slammed For Climate Change 'hypocrisy' As Flew To Egypt In Private Jets

COP27 attendees are being slammed for the sanctimonious lectures to others about climate change, whilst they themselves flew to Egypt, where the COP27 summit was being held, in private jets. Private jets consume an enormous amount of jet fuel, which causes a lot of emission and it is harmful to the environment. Many people are pointing out that if attendees of the climate change summit in Egypt genuinely cared about climate change, wouldn't they have chosen to fly in a commercial airline, which would have led to less emissions.

According to Egyptian authorities, around 400 private jets flew to Egypt for the UN climate summit. All the world leaders who pretended to be concerned about climate, flew to the UN climate summit in a private jet. European advocacy group Transport and Environment estimates that a private jet emits two tons of carbon dioxides in one hour. For context, this is 14 times more pollution per passenger compared to commercial planes.

Greenpeace demands a ban on private jets

People across Europe and the US reportedly blocked off airports to protest against this hypocrisy. Criticism of double standards also plagued last year's UN climate summit, which was held in Glasgow, Scotland. Private jets used for that event were somewhere between 200-400, as per a report from Daily Mail, which relies on media reports by other publications. Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion organised a protest on November 5, in Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, demanding a ban on private jets. Hundreds of protestors occupied an apron which was reserved for a private jet.

Climate change is a politically charged topic in many nations where there is controversy over the models which are used to study climate change. Many people have pointed out the inability of world leaders to prioritise challenges to humanity, by claiming that nuclear war is a bigger risk to humanity than climate change, adding that world leaders should take steps to avoid nuclear conflict instead of engaging in brinkmanship. There is also controversy over which nations are responsible for climate change, developed nations - who have already polluted the world to develop their nations, or developing nations - who are polluting the world to develop their nations.