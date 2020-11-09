Coronavirus Cases Touch 50 Million Mark Globally, Death Toll Surpasses Grim 1 Million Mark

After a week of crossing 45 million cases globally, the number of global coronavirus cases has touched the 50 million mark. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected 50,586,712 people worldwide with the global death toll at 1,260,012. The United States currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

Situation worsens

Recently, the US has set a new record with a total of 126,000 new cases in 24 hours, taking the total to 10,215,020 cases with 243,420 fatalities. According to the reports by AP, professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Dr. Josh Sharfstein said, “Especially concerning is the fact that there are very few hospital beds for patients left in some parts of the country where they are actually having to build new emergency hospitals or airlift patients to other parts of the country. That's a sign that the health care system is buckling under the very severe Covid epidemic that that area is facing. And it's a sign that unless we do something to stop it, we could be overwhelming our ability to care for patients”. Federal health officials believe that a vaccine could get emergency use authorization before the end of the year.

During late October, the World Health Organization Europe’s Director said that Europe is at the ‘epicentre’ on the pandemic. He also said that the number of fatalities has seen a major surge of 30 per cent since the last week and “hospitalizations have risen to levels unseen since the spring”. Most European governments had eased lockdowns over the summer to revive the hard-hit economies, however, with a spike in cases all over the continent, the countries have agreed on tougher measures.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed her concern. During a virtual summit, she said that the virus is very serious as the number of cases is rising. She said, "Numbers of hospitalizations are rising. Numbers of death are rising, not as fast, fortunately... but the spread will overwhelm our health care systems if we do not act urgently". Talking about lockdowns, Kluge said that if countries are imposing lockdown then schools should be exempt as they are confident that children and adolescents are not considered 'primary drivers' of transmission. He said that the greatest concern for the countries should be its health workers.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)