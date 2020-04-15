Coronavirus: Harvard Researchers Say On-off Social Distancing Needed Until 2022

Several periods of social distancing might be needed intermittently until 2022, and a one-time lockdown may not prove to be effective if the hospitals were to be prevented from being overburdened with coronavirus patients, a published study revealed. A group of Harvard disease researchers modelled the coronavirus pandemic's trajectory on April 14 and studied the impact of the premature loosening of the lockdown measures across countries, as over 1,998,111 COVID-19 cases were detected worldwide.

In an article they published in the journal Science, researchers warned that lifting social-distancing measures all at once might result in the resurgence of the disease, as fears of the relapse and second wave of infection loom large. One-time social distancing measures are likely to be insufficient to maintain the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 within the limits of critical care capacity in the United States, the lead author Stephen Kissler was quoted as saying. Therefore, sweeping measures such as a total ban on movement and strict social distancing protocols followed by intensive public-health detective work could play out in controlling and eradicating the disease, as per the study.

Read: Harvard University President, Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

Read: Rafale Aircrafts' Delivery To India Delayed By 'few Weeks' Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

While elaborating on the range of scenarios whether patients developed a short-term immunity, for less than a year, or longer-term protection, the researchers wrote in the study, “the total incidence of COVID-19 illness over the next five years will depend critically upon whether or not it enters into regular circulation after the initial pandemic wave, which in turn depends primarily upon the duration of immunity that SARS-CoV-2 infection imparts.” They also said, “The intensity of pandemic and post-pandemic outbreaks will depend on the time of year when widespread SARS-CoV-2 infection becomes established and, to a lesser degree, upon the magnitude of seasonal variation, such as colder seasons”.

Until vaccine was available

Furthermore, the authors commented that quarantine feasible strategies, as in South Korea and Singapore, should be imposed by the countries until the treatment or vaccine becomes available. Scientists stressed that the virus was going to stay, and adapt, and therefore, widespread viral testing might be required to limit the ICU demands. Co-author of the paper, Marc Lipsitch, was quoted as saying that by allowing the virus transmission in the process of easing distancing measures, the spread could reach a higher prevalence than would be possible to control.

Read: Fellaini Out Of Chinese Hospital After Coronavirus Scare

Read: Rafale Aircrafts' Delivery To India Delayed By 'few Weeks' Due To Coronavirus Outbreak