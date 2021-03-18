Coronavirus May Develop Into A 'seasonal' Disease, Says UN Report

Coronavirus may develop into a seasonal disease, the United Nations said on Thursday (March 18) as they cautioned that there should no relaxation in precautionary measures on the basis of meteorological factors. In the World Meteorological Organization Task Team first report, the experts have tried to find about meteorological and air quality influence on the spread of coronavirus. The report also said that there is some preliminary evidence that "poor air quality increases COVID-19 mortality rates" but not that pollution directly impacts airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

During analysis, the experts found the indications that the disease would develop into a seasonal menace. The 16-member team set up by the UN World Meteorological Organization said that respiratory viral infections are often seasonal which are mostly caused "in the autumn-winter peak for influenza and cold-causing coronaviruses in temperate climates". Dr Ben Zaitchik, Department of Earth & Planetary Sciences, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA said that at this stage evidence does not support the use of meteorological and air quality factors should be a basis for relaxation of anti-covid protocols. The report credited the restrictions such as mask mandates and travel restrictions worldwide as it said that the "transmission dynamics" was controlled by government interventions but there were other relevant factors involved in the spread of virus, including "changes in human behavior and demographics of affected populations, and more recently, virus mutations".

The report mentioned that this has fuelled expectations that if the virus continues to spread for many years, then it will prove to be a strongly seasonal disease. The task team in the report said that the weather and climate conditions alone should not be the trigger for loosening anti-COVID restrictions. The experts found some evidence that the virus survives longer in cold, dry weather and when there is low ultraviolet radiation.

The experts added that it however remains unclear whether meteorological influences have a meaningful influence on the transmission of disease under real-world conditions. They also highlighted that evidence around the impact of air quality on the virus remained 'inconclusive'. There was preliminary evidence that poor air quality increases COVID-19 mortality rates but pollution does not directly impact airborne transmission of COVID-19.