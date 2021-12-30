Quick links:
Bihar has reported its first confirmed case of Omicron variant as a 26-year-old man in Patna's Kidwaipuri tested positive for the virus, State Health Department informed.
Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since May 26, while the positivity rate mounted to 1.73 per cent, according to health department data. No fresh deaths were reported in the city.
On May 26, the national capital had reported 1,491 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent and 130 deaths.
"RTPCR test is mandatory for the pilgrims arriving from various states to Ganga Sagar Mela. Sanitisation & vaccination drive has been started in the area. Pilgrims & sadhus can get vaccinated. 30 lakh pilgrims expected to arrive", P Ulaganathan, DM, South 24 Parganas, said.
Kolkata's tally of new COVID-19 infections more than doubled in 24 hours as the metropolis reported 1,090 cases on Thursday, as per the state Health Department. The city reported 540 new cases on Wednesday, it said.
West Bengal registered more than 2,000 cases after nearly six months as the state reported 2,128 new infections.It was nearly double the cases reported on Wednesday when 1,089 infections were detected, and more than four times that reported on last Thursday -- 516.The state's positivity rate jumped to 5.47 per cent, from 2.84 per cent on Wednesday.
West Bengal has so far reported 16,35,034 COVID-19 cases.
Maharashtra has reported 5,368 fresh COVID cases with1,193 recoveries, and 22 deaths today, taking active cases to 18,217. The number of Omicron cases rises to 450, with the state recording 198 cases of the variant today.
"BCCI may postpone Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, scheduled to be held from January 9, over COVID concerns", BCCI Secretary Jay Shah told ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held an emergency review meeting with task forces amid rising cases of COVID in the state.
Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in India, the High Court and district courts of Delhi will function on virtual mode only from January 3 to January 15.
As of Thursday, December 30, Mumbai has reported 3,671 fresh COVID cases with 371 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 11,360. Out of the total cases in the city, Dharavi has recorded 20 cases, the highest since May 18.
Gujarat Govt has decided to extend COVID-related restrictions from December 31 to January 7, State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel informed.
Bharat Biotech released data on Covaxin for kids. The study suggests that Covaxin is safe for children between the age of 2 to 18 years.
The West Bengal government has decided to suspend all flights arriving from the UK to Kolkata. This will be effective from January 3, 2022.
"Under COVID guidelines, hotels & permit rooms are allowed to open till midnight but with limited capacity. Any type of event will be banned. Gathering in public places is also prohibited from 9 pm to 6 am", said Amitesh Kumar CP, Nagpur on New Year celebrations.
"Govt will send SMS to the eligible elderly population to remind them for taking the precautionary dose that starts from January 10", Health Ministry informed.
"We are increasing the pool of available vaccines. Corbovax and Covovax are approved for emergency use in adults", Union Health Ministry said.
According to the Health Ministry report, there are 961 cases of Omicron variant of Coronavirus in India, out of which 320 patients have recovered.
"The weekly positivity rate of more than 10% is being noted in 8 districts including 6 districts from Mizoram, one from Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal. The weekly case positivity rate is between 5-10% in 14 districts", Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said.
"On average, India reported more than 8,000 cases per day last week. Overall case positivity rate stands at 0.92%. From Dec 26 onwards, the country has been reporting 10,000 daily cases", Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry informed.
Union Health Ministry addresses a press conference concerning the rise in Omicron and COVID-19 cases in India.
In a key development, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday asserted that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a fast-spreading variant of concern. Furthermore, he added that the Omicron variant is accounting for 46% of the total COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The health minister also informed that the variant is gradually spreading in the community, as deducted from the latest test reports.
"There are 200 coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals. Genome sequencing of the samples of 115 patients showed 46% had Omicron. These people include those who do not have any travel history. It means Omicron is now inside Delhi," Jain said in a media briefing. "Indeed, the variant is gradually spreading in the community," Satyendar Jain added.
Jain said that out of the 200 coronavirus cases in Delhi hospitals, only 102 belong to the city. He said that a total of 115 are asymptomatic and have been kept in hospitals as a precautionary measure. The minister also added that the experts have claimed the variant to be mild compared to its predecessors like the Delta variant.
The UK is seeing a shortage of COVID tests as millions of people struggle to receive the test following a massive rise in demand. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of the shortage as he urged people to get quick COVID tests before going out for New Year's Eve, and the Omicron wave has increased demand for both lateral flow tests and PCRs. On Wednesday, there were a total of 183,000 confirmed positive cases in the country. As per a report by The Guardian, there were allegations that health professionals are unable to receive tests.
Some Conservative MPs have also demanded answers from government ministers. They claimed that tests were difficult to come by, with pharmacies across England displaying signals that they had run out of lateral flow test (LFT) kits, The Guardian reported. The government's websites reported that walk-in PCR testing was unavailable in some regions of the country, such as Hartlepool while ordering home delivery of LFTs had been discontinued by mid-afternoon.
"Most Omicron cases are being detected among people coming on flights from the UK. The Centre must decide on imposing restrictions on flights from countries where Omicron cases are high. We will see what the Ministry of Civil Aviation will do", said West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee at Ganga Sagar.
"Certain restrictions will be imposed only in areas where COVID19 cases are increasing", she added.
Chandigarh Administration informed that asymptomatic COVID-positive patients should be admitted to 'Mini COVID Care Centre' if there is no isolation facility (separate room with washroom) available at their home.
"'Mini COVID Care Centre' is established at Indira Holiday Home, Sector 24B, Chandigarh, due to the rising number of cases. COVID patients will be sent to this center from January 3, 2022", it added.
Optimus Pharma was granted permission for Restricted Use under Emergency Situation from CDSCO for its antiviral pill Molnupiravir on December 28, 2021. The DCGI had given nod for conducting Phase III Clinical Trial for orally administered Molnupiravir capsules on patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms.
Given the surge of Coronavirus cases with a rapidly growing number of infections, Optimus pharma developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation in Capsule form and had obtained approval after completing Phase 3 Clinical Trial in India.
Optimus Pharma Chairman and Managing Director Dr D. Srinivasa Reddy said that the company is ready to gear up manufacturing of Molnupiravir in India. The Clinical Trial on 1,218 patients has shown promising results for Molnupiravir.
The drug is proven to successfully reduce viral load effectively with RT-PCR negativity on Day 5 was 71% patients in the treatment group as compared to 51.6% in SoC group, 97.3% in the treatment group and 84% in SoC group on Day 10, and nearly all the patients recovered by Day 14 and 28 of the treatment duration. The trial has also revealed promising symptomatic improvement in the patient’s health, he added.
Amid the Omicron surge in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that nearly 90% of the patients who have been admitted to the intensive care units (ICUs) with COVID-19 infection had not received their booster shot. As per Sky News, the Prime Minister while speaking to the reporters said that approximately 2.4 million qualified double-vaccinated individuals have yet to take the offer of the COVID booster jab and that the vast majority of patients in critical COVID related hospitalisations fall into this category.
PM Johnson said, "I'm sorry to say this but the overwhelming majority of people who are currently ending up in intensive care in our hospitals are people who are not boosted", Sputnik reported. Further, he stressed that if currently the citizens do not get vaccinated, then there would be eight times more hospital admits.
Although there are no official NHS data on the vaccination status of patients in ICUs, however, recent research from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre indicates that the vast majority of people in ICUs in London who contracted COVID last month were not inoculated.
It was in December 2019, when a handful of people in the Chinese city of Wuhan fell ill in what authorities said was a “mysterious” pneumonia outbreak. Soon, it spiralled into one of the most lethal diseases that humankind has ever witnessed- the Coronavirus. The SARS-CoV-2 virus soon mutated, leading to the emergence of new variants including the Delta, Omicron. However, with new and more efficient vaccines in their arsenal, more and more countries have reduced the isolation time of COVID patients. Here is everything you need to know.
How long are people infectious?
According to health officials, an individual can be infectious for about two days before they develop Coronavirus symptoms. Meanwhile, estimates of how long a person is infectious can vary but US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that a patient with ‘mild-to-moderate COVID-19’ remains infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset. Those with severe illness can continue to be infected for 20 days.
“Most patients with more severe-to-critical illness or those who are severely immunocompromised likely remain infectious no longer than 20 days after symptom onset; however, there have been several reports of severely immunocompromised people shedding replication-competent virus beyond 20 days,” according to CDC.
Amid rising COVID-19 infections coupled with Omicron scare, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka & Jharkhand, advising the States to enhance COVID19 testing, strengthen hospital-level preparedness, increase pace and coverage of vaccination.
As the new COVID-19 variant Omicron is increasing throughout the world, the United States Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci stated that the number of cases of the 'highly mutated' coronavirus strain would likely surge by the end of January in the nation. While responding to the question, when asked about the peak of cases, Fauci told CNBC on Wednesday, “I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus no vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think.”
According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on December 28, the Omicron strain was responsible for 58.6% of all new infections in the US in the week ending December 25. The Omicron strain, which was initially discovered in South Africa in November, is reported to be more transmissible but generates milder cases, according to public health experts.
In addition to this, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky informed that the current seven-day daily average instances of the disease in the US are around 240,400 each day, up about 60% from the previous week. Further, depending on what the health agency now understands about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC has lowered the recommended duration for COVID-19 isolation from 10 days to 5 days on December 27. It is worth noting that only asymptomatic COVID-19 infections are covered by this regulation. When the patient's quarantine time ends, they must wear the mask for nearly 5 days, according to a statement released by the CDC on Monday.
Ever since the Omicron variant of coronavirus started to spread across the world, the confusion among mild symptoms of COVID-19, common cold and the flu has also escalated. All three illnesses share similar symptoms of sore throat, running nose and muscle aches which often make it hard to distinguish the infection. The new variant of coronavirus, B.1.1.529 is causing a rise in COVID-19 cases but the hospitalisations continue to remain considerably low.
The evidence has suggested that for people vaccinated against COVID-19, the Omicron variant is likely to be less severe. According to CNN, epidemiologist and former Detroit Health Department executive director, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed said, “The important thing to remember is a vaccine is like giving a 'be on the lookout' call to your immune system. So its capacity to identify, target and destroy viruses is so much higher every time we take another boost of the vaccine” while noting that infections should still be taken seriously.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting with COVID19 Task Force today. The meeting will be held in virtual format