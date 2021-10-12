Covaxin For Kids: Here's A List Of Other COVID-19 Vaccines Approved For Children Worldwide

India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin - has been granted emergency use approval for children aged 2-18 years on Tuesday, 12 October. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had conducted trials on 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Patna, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur with two doses administered in an interval of 28 days. The health experts revealed that the latest trials showed that the safety and immunogenicity of India’s Covaxin are almost the same in children, as adults above 18-years of age.

Now, here is a list of coronavirus vaccines that have been approved for kids worldwide:

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 to 15 years old, in May. Now, the US pharmaceutical company has sought the permission of the US administration to approve its COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. Pfizer and BioNTech group has officially submitted their request to the US FDA for authorisation of COVID vaccine for younger kids.

Moderna

Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine has already been approved by the European medicines watchdog for children aged 12 to 17. The EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 showed that the Moderna vaccine produced a comparable antibody response. The US FDA, on the other hand, is still considering whether to extend the use of the Moderna vaccine to the same age group.

Zydus Cadila

The world’s first DNA-plasmid vaccine, developed by Zydus Cadila, has received emergency-use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for use in adolescents 12 years old and above. The indigenously developed ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine whose second and third doses are 28 and 56 days, respectively, after the first. The Ahmedabad-based drug firm had previously said that clinical trials on children above 5 years are also on the cards.

Sputnik V

Trials of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 to 17 years, are currently on in Moscow. It was previously reported that around 100 volunteers had been recruited for the trial.

Johnson and Johnson

U.S. pharma major Johnson & Johnson has applied for permission to conduct clinical trials of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents aged 12-17 years in India. J&J’s vaccine demonstrated 85 per cent efficacy in preventing severe disease across regions. It protects against COVID-related hospitalization and death 28 days after vaccination, the company had said in a statement.

Sinovac

Sinovac has said its COVID-19 vaccine is safe in children ages 3-17, based on preliminary data, and it has submitted the data to Chinese drug regulators. China has approved its use in adults, however, it has not yet been used in children, because their immune systems may respond differently to the vaccine. Early and mid-stage clinical trials with over 550 subjects showed the vaccine would induce an immune response, Gang Zeng, the medical director at Sinovac, had said at a news conference.

Sinopharm

COVID-19 vaccine developed and produced by Sinopharm's institute in Wuhan has been approved for emergency use in children aged between 3 and 17 by China's state authority. The vaccine completed Phase I and II clinical trials, showing a high neutralizing antibody level among the age group. The clinical trials were carried out under the organization of the provincial centre for disease control and prevention of Central China's Henan Province.



