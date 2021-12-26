Covaxin Gets DCGI Nod: Here Are Other COVID Vaccines Approved For Children Worldwide

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin (BBV152) for kids between 12 to 18 years of age for emergency use. With this, Covaxin has become the second vaccine in India to receive approval for use on children. The first one is Zydus Cadila's three-dose jab which was allowed to be administered on all above 12 years of age.

With these two vaccines in its arsenal, India is on the list of the countries that have approved or are in the process of approving vaccines for children. Here's the list:-

Asia-Pacific

China has approved two Sinopharm and one Sinovac vaccine for children as young as three.

Singapore is planning to extend vaccination to children aged 5-11 from January with Pfizer-BioNTech.

Japan is also planning to extend vaccination to children aged 5 years and above by February with Pfizer-BioNTech.

Malaysia plans to buy Pfizer's vaccine for those above five years of age.

Indonesia authorised Sinovac's jab for children over six.

With the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Vietnam started inoculating kids aged 16-17.

South Korea, Australia and the Philippines are vaccinating children 12 and above.

Europe

Italy, on May 31, approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15-year-olds.

While Germany had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-16-year-olds in June, the country recently recommended the vaccine for those between 5-11 years as well.

Similar to Germany, Poland had in June started vaccination for kids of the age of 12 and above with the Pfizer vaccine. The country started vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 from December 16.

France & Belgium started COVID vaccination with BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine for kids above 5 years from December 20.

Estonia, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Spain, Sweden and Finland are offering shots to children aged 12 and over.

The Czech Republic has pre-ordered shots for 700,000 children aged 5-11, as per reports, and Hungary started vaccinating 16-to-18-year-olds in mid-May.

Russia expects to make a new vaccine available for children aged 12-17 in late December.

Norway started offering one dose of Pfizer/BioNTech to children aged 12-15 in September.

Switzerland’s granted approval to Pfizer in June, and later to Moderna in August for children aged 12-15.

Britain's vaccine committee has recommended 12 to 15-year-olds be offered a second dose.

America

U.S. children aged 5 to 11 were recommended for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on November 2.

Canada authorised Pfizer's shot for children aged five to 11 on November 19, days after Mexico said it would start vaccinating 15-year-olds.

Brazil's health regulator said in late October that its directors received death threats over possibly approving vaccinations for children over five after it approved Pfizer's shot for 12-year olds in June.

Columbia is offering Pfizer, AstraZenenca, Moderna, Sinopharm and J&J vaccines for those aged 12 and above.

Ecuador is inoculating children as young as six with Sinovac's shot.

Venezuela is vaccinating children aged 2 to 11 with Cuba's Soberana 2 vaccine.

Argentina is vaccinating children as young as three with Sinopharm's shot.

Chile and El Salvador began vaccinating children aged 6-11 in September.

Middle East and Africa

Bahrain approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for children aged between 5 and 11 years in December.

Israel, Oman and Saudi Arabia have approved Pfizer's shot for children as young as five.

UAE has also approved Pfizer for emergency use for children above 5 years.

Zimbabwe has made 14-year-olds eligible for COVID-19 shots.

Egypt said in early November that it would begin vaccinating children aged 15-18 using Pfizer.

Jordan, Morocco, Guinea, Namibia and South Africa are vaccinating children aged 12 and over.

Image: PTI