Covaxin To Recieve Emergency Approval From WHO Soon, Says MoS Bharati Pawar

The Ministry of Health on Friday informed that the World Health Organisation's nod to the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of the Covaxin COVID vaccine is expected soon. The Minister of States, Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar in interaction with

media people informed about the WHO's expected decision, which was earlier delayed likely till October 5.

Bharat Biotech had recently said it has submitted all the data to the World Health Organisation for the Emergency Use Listing of its COVID vaccine Covaxin and is awaiting feedback from the global health watchdog.

Covaxin clinical trial fully completed and available: Bharat Biotech

In a series of tweets, the Hyderabad bases drug discovery, development and vaccine manufacturing company had said that Covaxin clinical trial was fully completed and available in June 2021.

WHO's approval to the emergency use approval of the Covaxin COVID vaccine can be a game-changer amid the COVID pandemic as it is likely to encourage countries to import the vaccine, facilitate its manufacturing abroad and ease global travel for those vaccinated with it.

Phase 3 clinical trials over, manifests 77.8% efficacy

Bharat Biotech has submitted its Phase 3 clinical trials data that manifest 77.8% efficacy to the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Covaxin has been developed in collaboration with the Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.

The WHO has till now approved COVID vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, US pharma giant Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, China's Sinopharm and Oxford's AstraZeneca, for emergency use.

The vaccine has prevented the disease to a huge extent: Mande

Meanwhile, Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, (CSIR) Shekhar C Mande asserted that COVID vaccines in India have prevented the disease to a huge extent and that the severity of the illness has lessened.

"We have been able to get a large population vaccinated with one and even second dose. The vaccine does prevent disease to a large extent, severity is also much reduced. Even if the 3rd wave comes, the intensity will be low and much less than the 2nd wave," Mande said.

Inputs: PTI

Image: ANI/AP