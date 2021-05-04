COVID-19 Cases Reported In Last Two Weeks Surpass That Of First Six Months: WHO

As the viral apocalypse continues to wreak havoc across the world, WHO chief has revealed that the recent surge in COVID caseload surpassed that of the pandemic’s initial months. Addressing media reporters in Geneva, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there have been more cases of coronavirus reported globally in the past two weeks than during the initial six months of the pandemic. While he highlighted that that Brazil and India account for over half of the last week’s total cases, there were many others countries battling a “very fragile situation.”

153 million infections

According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, more than 153,036,350 people have tested positive for coronavirus out of whom 3,205,632 have died as of now. India, which is grappling with an agonizing second wave, has reported a total of 19,925,604 cases with more than 218,959 fatalities. Brazil meanwhile, has registered over 14,754,910 cases and 407,639 deaths till now.

Talking specifically about India, Ghebreyesus asserted that WHO was supplying “critical equipment” including oxygen concentrators, lab supplies and mobile field hospitals to the country. In addendum to material support, he further said, WHO was also offering advice to people on how to provide adequate care at home to patients who cannot access a hospital bed. However, he specified that all coronavirus patients experiencing medium to critical symptoms should only be treated with dexamethasone.

Last week, President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir expressed heartfelt solidarity with India saying that the country that went at lengths to provide aid to other countries of the world, ensuring #vaccine4all, was reeling under the deadly pandemic. Voicing concern about India’s battle with the hard-hitting COVID-19 variant surge, Bozkir said, “I’m worried about the COVID-19 situation in India”. Urging other nations to ramp up the medical aid to the southeastern Asian nation that was quick to provide domestically manufactured vaccines to all, Bozkir said: “It’s time for the world to extend aid and support to India.” Further he warned, “No one’s safe until we’re all safe.” The UN diplomat extended well wishes for the people of India standing strong against the hardship as he said, “My thoughts are with India and Indian people.”

(Image Credits: Associated Press)