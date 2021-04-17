COVID-19 Cases 'increase Is Sharp' Worldwide In Over Past Two Months, Says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday, April 16, said that the number of new COVID-19 cases per week worldwide has nearly doubled over the past two months. This has contributed to the highest infection rate seen so far during the pandemic. During a media briefing, WHO Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that some countries that had previously avoided widespread transmission are now seeing steep increases in infections. One of those countries is Papua New Guinea. Until the beginning of this year, had reported less than 900 cases, and just 9 deaths.

Speaking about Papua New Guinea, Tedros said, “It has now reported more than 9300 COVID-19 cases, and 82 deaths. While these numbers are still smaller than other countries, the increase is sharp and WHO is very concerned about the potential for a much larger epidemic”. He added, “There is large-scale community transmission in the capital Port Moresby and the Western Province, and all 22 provinces have now reported COVId-19 cases”.

Speaking about vaccine equity

The chief also spoke about vaccine equity and said that it is a major challenge. “Vaccine equity is the challenge of our time. And we are failing”, said Tedros. As per a WHO statistic, more than 832 million vaccine doses that have been administered globally, over 82 per cent have gone to high or upper middle-income countries. The low-income countries have received just 0.2 per cent. “The inequitable distribution of vaccines is not just a moral outrage, it is also economically and epidemiologically self-defeating. The more transmission, the more variants. And the more variants that emerge, the more likely it is that they could evade vaccines”, said Tedros.

This comes after Tedros warned that the COVID-19 pandemic was “a long way from over”. However, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyasus suggested that proven public measures like social distancing and hand hygiene could bring the infection under control. In addendum, he also said that “confusion” and “complacency” in the society are only deriving transmission of the virus and costing lives.

The global health expert also cautioned that COVID-19 was disease and not flu adding that healthy people have died from it. He also said that the long term consequence of the disease is still not fully understood. While Ghebreyesus warned that the pandemic is a long way from over, he reckoned that the world had a multitude of reasons to be optimistic.

(Image Credits: AP)