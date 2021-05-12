COVID-19: Independent Global Panel Says 'pandemic Could Have Been Prevented'

An independent global panel on May 12 concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic could have been prevented but “an uncoordinated system created a toxic cocktail” which allowed it to turn into a catastrophic human crisis. In its latest report, the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPPR) said that a combination of poor strategic choices and unwillingness to tackle inequalities led to the death of at least 3.3 million people so far and a devastating global economy. The IPPPR said that the institutions “failed to protect people” and science-denying leaders eroded public trust in health interventions.

In an 86-page report, titled ‘Covid-19: Make it the Last Pandemic’, the panel said that early response to the outbreak detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 “lacked urgency” and in February 2020 countries failed to heed the alarm. They argued that the global alarm system needed overhauling to prevent a similar catastrophe. The report said that the emergence of coronavirus was characterised by a mixture of “some early and rapid action, but also by delay, hesitation and denial”.

The report found that the threat of a pandemic had been overlooked and countries were woefully unprepared to deal with one. The panel also went on to criticise the World Health Organization (WHO) and said that the UN agency could have declared the situation a Public health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) - its highest level of alarm - on January 22, 2020. Instead, it waited eight more days before doing so. Nevertheless, the panel added that given the countries “relative inaction” the world still might have ended up in the same place.

“Its (WHO) alert system needed to be faster and it should have the authority to send expert missions to countries immediately without waiting for their green light,” the panel said.

It is worth mentioning that it was only in March that the WHO described it as a pandemic - a term that is not officially part of its alert system - that countries were jolted into action. As for the initial outbreak, the panel noted that there were “clearly delays in China” but there were delays everywhere. The report said that without the lag between the first identification in Wuhan and the PHEIC declaration, they believe that the world wouldn’t be looking at an accelerating pandemic, as it has for the last 15 to 16 months or so.

IPPPR’s recommendations

Further, in its report, the panel made several recommendations on how to address the current pandemic. It said that rich and well-vaccinated countries should provide the 92 poorest territories in the Covax scheme with at least one billion vaccine doses by September 1, and more than two billion by mid-2022. It even suggested the G7 industrialised nations to pay 60 per cent of the $19 billion required to fund vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics via the WHO's Access to Covid Tools Accelerator programme in 2021.

Moreover, the panel said that the WHO and the World Trade Organization should also get more vaccine-producing countries and manufacturers to agree on voluntary licensing and technology transfers for COVID-19 vaccines. The panel believe their recommendations would have stopped COVID-19 from becoming a pandemic, had they been in place before the outbreak.

"If actions do not occur within three months, a waiver of... intellectual property rights should come into force immediately,” the panel said.

IMAGE: Pixabay/AP