COVID-19 Origin: WHO Chief Asks China To Cooperate With Probe, Says 'need Transparency'

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is continuing to wreak havoc across the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus has urged China to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the COVID-19 origin amid renewed calls to further probe the deadly virus. He made this remark after taking part in the G7 summit by video conference on Saturday.

The WHO chief said, "As you know we will need cooperation from the Chinese side. We need transparency to understand or know or find the origin of this virus...after the report was released there were difficulties in the data sharing, especially in the raw data."

As per reports, he also said that the preparations for the probe's next steps were underway and that the issue of the origin of the virus was discussed by G7 leaders on Saturday.

A few days ago, both the US and the UK had extended support to a "timely, transparent and evidence-based independent process" for the next phase of the study of COVID-19 origins by WHO.

A joint statement by US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson read, "We will also support a timely, transparent and evidence-based independent process for the next phase of the WHO-convened COVID-19 origins study, including in China, and for investigating outbreaks of unknown origin in the future."

President Biden has also ordered a fresh US intelligence inquiry into the origins of the pandemic. Scientists and world leaders are also calling for further investigations to figure out whether the virus originated naturally or leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

On Friday, the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged cooperation and transparency over the origins of COVID-19 while having a conversation with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi over a call, however, Yang responded to Blinken by stating that some in the US were spreading the “absurd story” about the coronavirus escaping from a Wuhan laboratory, as per a Chinese state media report.

Last week, several media outlets in the US released thousands of emails sent by medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci when the coronavirus infection was just on the rise. In one such email, an executive at EcoHealth which funded research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology into the COVID-19 origin thanked Dr. Fauci for publicly stating that scientific evidence supports a 'natural origin’ for the Coronavirus and not a lab leak. The email triggered a controversy across the US with many suspecting a link between Fauci and the Wuhan lab. However, Fauci denied the allegations, calling it 'nonsense.'

Can't compel China for more data on origins of COVID-19: WHO

Meanwhile, a top World Health Organisation (WHO) official had said last week that the WHO cannot compel China to divulge more data on the origins of COVID-19. Director of the agency's emergency programme Mike Ryan reportedly said at a news conference that WHO doesn't have the power to compel anyone in this regard and that cooperation, input, and support of all of the member states is expected.