COVID-19 Pandemic Must Be Used To Fight The Drug-resistant Bacteria: WHO

The mitigation efforts and learning from the COVID-19 pandemic must be used to fight the drug-resistant bacteria and pathogens, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday. In a news briefing, Haileyesus Getahun, head of the WHO's antimicrobial resistance division, warned that the world was still failing to develop antibacterial treatments against the superbugs that posed a threat of antibiotic resistance. “None of the 43 antibiotics that are currently in clinical development sufficiently address the problem of drug resistance in the world’s most dangerous bacteria,” Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Assistant Director General on AMR said. He aded that the persistent failure to develop, manufacture, and distribute effective new antibiotics is fueling the impact of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and threatens the ability to treat bacterial infections.

The coronavirus’ global health crisis has helped the scientists deepen their understanding of the health and economic implications of an uncontrolled pandemic, the WHO said in a statement. Therefore, the world has shown that rapid progress can be made given the political will in resource-constrained settings, healthcare systems with limited capacities, and despite vulnerable groups such as newborns and young children.

“Opportunities emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic must be seized to bring to the forefront the needs for sustainable investments in R&D of new and effective antibiotics,” said Haileyesus Getahun, Director of AMR Global Coordination at WHO. He added, “Antibiotics present the Achilles heel for universal health coverage and our global health security”. Director of AMR continued, “We need a global sustained effort including mechanisms for pooled funding and new and additional investments to meet the magnitude of the AMR threat.”

COVID-19 crisis 'accentuated gaps'

WHO’s annual Antibacterial Pipeline Report, which reviewed antibiotics in the clinical stages of testing as well as those in early product development was released on Wednesday. The global health agency found that overall, the clinical pipeline and the total approved antibiotics are insufficient to tackle the challenge of increasing emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance caused by superbugs, pathogens, and bacterias. “The lack of progress on antibiotic development highlights the need to explore innovative approaches to treat bacterial infections,” the health organization said. It said that the COVID-19 crisis has accentuated the gaps in sustainable funding to address the health risks, including investments in R&D of antimicrobial medicines and vaccines.

(Image Credit: AP)