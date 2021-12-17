Serum Institute's COVID Vaccine Covovax Gets WHO's Approval For Emergency Use

Expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the World Health Organization on Friday issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for CovovaxTM. Produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax, CovovaxTM is the 9th vaccine worldwide with EUL.

“Even with new variants emerging, vaccines remain one of the most effective tools to protect people against serious illness and death from SARS-COV-2,” said Dr Mariângela Simão, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products. "This listing aims to increase access particularly in lower-income countries, 41 of which have still not been able to vaccinate 10% of their populations, while 98 countries have not reached 40%,” she added.

CovovaxTM was assessed under the WHO EUL procedure based on the review of data on quality, safety and efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability, and manufacturing site inspections carried out by the Drugs Controller General of India. The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), convened by WHO and made up of experts from around the world, has determined that the vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs any risks, and that the vaccine can be used globally.

'Yet another milestone in the fight against COVID-19': Serum Insititute of India

Confirming the news, the chairman of the Serum Institue of India Adar Poonawalla wrote on Twitter," This is yet another milestone in our fight against COVID-19, Covovax is now WHO approved for emergency use, showing excellent safety and efficacy." He added, "Thank you all for a great collaboration- Novavax, WHO, Seth Berkley- CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and Gates Foundation."

CovovaxTM is a subunit of the vaccine developed by Novavax and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). It requires two doses and is stable at 2 to 8 °C refrigerated temperatures. The vaccine uses a novel platform and is produced by creating an engineered baculovirus containing a gene for a modified SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

The originator product produced by Novavax, named NuvaxovidTM, is currently under assessment by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). WHO will complete its own assessment of this vaccine once the EMA has issued its recommendation.

