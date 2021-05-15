COVID-19: Top Scientists From US, UK Demand Fresh Probe Into Wuhan Lab Theory Leak

Leading scientists from the US and UK including Indian-origin Cambridge University immunology and infectious disease expert Ravindra Gupta, on Friday, demanded profound research to find the origins of the COVID-19 virus. The group of top scientists has also asked for an investigation on Wuhan's accidental lab leak theory. Several countries are going through a deadly phase of COVID-19 for more than one year and almost every part of the world has witnessed a horrifying impact since its outbreak.

The scientists have demanded clarity to determine the source of the virus.

"As scientists with relevant expertise, we agree with the WHO director-general (5), the United States and 13 other countries (6), and the European Union (7) that greater clarity about the origins of this pandemic is necessary and feasible to achieve," said leading scientists from US, and UK.

WHO findings

In March 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) had released the findings of the study conducted in China to find the origin of COVID-19. According to the study, the organization pointed out that it was “extremely unlikely” for the virus to have leaked from Chinese labs. However, during the beginning of the investigation, the Chinese authorities had delayed the process for which it was also criticized by the WHO.

Now the leading scientists have marked that "the information, data, and samples for the study's first phase were collected and summarized by half of the Chinese team" and analysis for built by the rest of the team.

"Although there were no findings in clear support of either a natural spillover or a lab accident, the team assessed a zoonotic spillover from an intermediate host as “likely to very likely,” and a laboratory incident as “extremely unlikely”. Furthermore, the two theories were not given balanced consideration. Only 4 of the 313 pages of the report and its annexes addressed the possibility of a laboratory accident," added the leading scientists in their argument.

There have also been reports of China that tried to use COVID as a “new era of genetic weapons". A further investigation on the matter is required however the leak revealed that Chinese officials planned of using a biological weapon for the third world war.