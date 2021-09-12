'COVID-19 Wake Up Call': UN Chief Cautions World Is At `pivotal Moment’, Must Avert Crisis

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a dire warning, saying that the world is moving in the wrong direction and faces a “pivotal moment” where continuing business as usual could lead to a breakdown of global order. While speaking at a press conference on Friday, September 10, Guterres said that the world is under “enormous stress” on almost every front. He said that the COVID-19 pandemic was a wake-up call demonstrating the failure of countries to come together and take joint decisions to help all people in the face of a global-life threatening emergency.

The UN chief added that the “paralysis” extends far beyond coronavirus to the failures to tackle the climate crisis and “our suicidal war on nature and the collapse of biodiversity,” the “unchecked inequality” undermining the cohesion of societies, and technology’s advances “without guard rails to protect us from its unforeseen consequences”.

Guterres also pointed to the rising poverty, hunger and gender inequality. He noted the extreme risk to human life and the planet from nuclear war and a climate breakdown. He also went on to say that inequality, discrimination and injustice is bringing people into the streets to demonstrate “while conspiracy theories and lies fuel deep divisions within societies”.

Guterres said that the world’s nations and people must reverse today’s dangerous trends and choose the “breakthrough scenario”. The UN chief said that changing course could signal a breakthrough to a greener and safer future. He added that his vision for the “breakthrough scenario” to a greener and safer world is driven by “the principle of working together, recognizing that we are bound to each other and that no community or country, however powerful, can solve its challenges alone”.

In today’s world, Guterres said, “Global decision-making is fixed on immediate gain, ignoring the long-term consequences of decisions -- or indecision”.

He added that multilateral institutions have proven to be “too weak and fragmented for today’s global challenges and risks”. Further, the UN chief went on to say that what the world needs right now is not new multilateral bureaucracies but more effective multilateral institutions including a UN “2.0” more relevant to the 21st century. “And we need multilateralism with teeth,” he said.

Guterres recommended a series of measures

Guterres called for immediate action in a bid to protect the planet’s “most precious” assets from oceans to outer space. He also called for an immediate global vaccination plan implemented by an emergency task force, saying “investing $50 billion in vaccinations now could add an estimated $9 trillion to the global economy in the next four years”. Moreover, he even proposed that a global Summit of the Future take place in 2023 that would not only look at all these issues but go beyond traditional security threats “to strengthen global governance of digital technology and outer space, and to manage future risks and crises”.

As part of a new focus on the world’s young people and future generations, Guterres said he intends to appoint a special envoy for future generations to ensure the interests of those born in the 21st century and establish a new United Nations Youth Office. He also recommended a series of measures “to provide universal health coverage, education, housing, decent work and income protection for everyone, everywhere”. Guterres even proposed holding a World Social Summit in 2025 on global efforts. He also proposed global action to tackle disinformation and conspiracy theories and promote facts, science and “integrity” in public discourse.

(With inputs from AP)