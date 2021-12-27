'COVID-19 Will Not Be Last Pandemic, We Need To Prepare For Next One': UN Chief Warns

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday warned that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is not the last of its kind and that people should take measures to prevent such crises in the future. While marking the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, Guterres called for “focus, attention and investment” such health crises deserve. He said that the world needs to prepare for the next pandemic as COVID-19 will not last humanity will face.

#COVID19 will not be the last pandemic humanity will face.



As we respond to this health crisis, we need to prepare for the next one.



On this International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, let’s give this issue the focus, attention and investment it deserves. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Guterres’ warning comes amid the new Omicron spread across the world. It was previously revealed that the new COVID-19 variant has been spreading faster than the Delta strain, and the WHO has also warned that Omicron will push health systems to the brink yet again. A WHO report even suggested that there is a 206% rise within 20 days vis-a-vis the number of countries impacted. A total of 73% of Omicron cases originate from the United States, while more than 60,000 Omicron cases have been reported in the UK.

Omicron outbreak

While the Omicron variant, as per preliminary research, appears to be less severe than the Delta variant, the WHO has warned that it should not be dismissed as "mild”. Researchers continue to find more about the complexity, contagiousness, and severity of the Omicron variant. It is important that people get immunised against the coronavirus, and follow safety measures, including the use of masks, to prevent the deadly virus from spreading rapidly.

It's important to also remember that all COVID-19 strains, especially the Delta, which is still widespread around the world, can cause serious disease or death. This is why preventing the virus's spread and minimising the risk of infection is critical. It is to mention that the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) has issued interim guidance on booster doses, expressing concern that mass programmes for countries that can afford them, will exacerbate vaccine inequity.

Image: AP/Pixabay