COVID 4th Wave May Begin From June 2022, Could Last Upto 4 Months: Study

At a time when the COVID-19 trend shows a steady decline across the country, India is likely to witness the fourth wave of COVID-19 around June this year. In a recent study, a team of the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has predicted that the fourth wave of COVID-19 virus is likely to set in during June and its surge will continue for the next 4 months.

Furthermore, in the case of the severity of the wave, the study suggests that the nature of the wave will depend on the nature of the new variant that may arise as well as the overall vaccination status in the country.

The study which has been led by a group of IIT researchers, Sabara Parshad Rajeshbhai, Subhra Sankar Dhar, and Shalabh from the institute's Mathematics department, has been done with the use of a mixture of Gaussian distribution based on the data of Zimbabwe. While the study has been published in the form of a pre-print in MedRvic, it is yet to be peer-reviewed.

Meanwhile, as far as the onset of the fourth wave of COVID-19 is concerned, the study suggests that the wave will arrive after 936 days from the initial data availability date, which is January 30, 2020. As per that, the COVID 4th wave way may start from June 22, 2022, will reach its peak on August 23, 2022, and will end on October 24, 2022.

Talking about the intensity of the wave, the study suggests that it may have an intense impact on the population while it will depend on factors concerning infectibility and fatality, among others. Along with that, the role of vaccinations will also play a major role in the effectiveness of the virus.

India COVID-19

The single-day rise in coronavirus infections fell below 10,000 after two months, with 8,013 cases taking India's total tally to 4,29,24,130, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

On December 28 last year, 9,195 people were infected in a day. The death toll has climbed to 5,13,843 with 119 daily fatalities, the data stated. The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for 22 consecutive days.

Image: PTI/Pixabay