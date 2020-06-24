Day Of The Seafarer: Meaning, Significance And Why Is It Celebrated Worldwide

The Day of the Seafarer is celebrated each year on June 25. On this day, people pay respect to Seafarers and sailors who help the entire world function by conducting sea transport. Even now, global trade still depends on ocean transport, which is why Seafarers and sailors are essential to the functioning of the world. Day of the Seafarer celebration was first started in 2010 by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Day of the Seafarer Meaning

Also Read | What Is World UFO Day and Why It Is Celebrated Every Year? Details Inside

This special day has been celebrated since 2011. Sailors/Seafarers are essential to global trade and transport which is why on this day, people take to social media to thank sailors for their important services. Some cities also hold special events for their sailors on this day.

Day of the Seafarer significance

Also Read | What Is International Widow’s Day And Why Is It Celebrated? Read More

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) once stated that almost 90% of the world's traded good were transported via seas. Seafarers are not only essential for the transport of goods but they also make sure that the cargo is safe and delivered smoothly to its destination. This day is not just meant to celebrate seafarers. It is also meant to raise awareness about the dangers of sea travel, like piracy.

Also Read | What Is International Olympic Day And Why Is It Celebrated? Find Out

Moreover, on this day, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) also tries to spread awareness about the work and lives of seafarers. The IMO uses this day to discuss issues like sailor rights at foreign ports. Moreover, private ship companies and owners are asked to provide their seafarers with adequate facilities for a safe journey on the seas. The safety of sea travel is also discussed by the International Maritime Organization.

International Day of the Seafarer 2020

Also Read | What Is Black Heart On Instagram Story? How To Get Black Heart On Instagram?

The primary way that people celebrate International Day of the Seafarer is by taking to social media to thank sailors for their work. Netizens share well-wishes for sailors and praise them for their hard work. Some people also try to raise awareness about Seafarer rights on social media. The International Day of the Seafarer has now been officially added to the United Nations' list of observances.

Also Read | What Is International Fairy Day 2020? Why Is Celebrated? How To Celebrate This Day?

[Promo by Billeasy on Unsplash]