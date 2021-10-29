With the threats of climate change and its significant consequences continuing to loom over our heads, if unchecked, we might be heading towards extinction. And who knows better about extinction, than the mighty extinct species of Dinosaurs themselves. The issue is pertinent and to remind world leaders to act upon it now, Frankie the dinosaur had to address the UN General Assembly.

Stepping up their agenda in urging world leaders to act up against the consumption and usage of Fossil fuels, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) released an animated creative advertisement, featuring Frankie the dinosaur, ‘Who knows how extinction feels.’ Voiced by the actor and songwriter Jack Black, Frankie speaks in English and voices his opinion from the dais of the UN General Assembly in front of diplomats across the globe, pushing them to work against the growing threats. The United Nations' video comes days ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit, scheduled to be attended by world leaders in Glasgow, UK.

Watch UNDP’s #DontChooseExtinction video here-

In the two minute and thirty-second video, Frankie asserts that it is not a great idea to push your own species towards extinction, underlining that this is exactly what governments are doing right now, by spending on Fossil fuel subsidies. He calls upon the foreign delegates from the dais and asks them to start making changes before it's too late.

"Going extinct is a bad thing, And driving yourselves extinct? In 70 million years that's the most ridiculous thing I've heard,” Frankie said."At least we had an asteroid. What's your excuse," the now-extinct species questioned delegates, with videos of climate disasters playing in the background.

He further asserts that the world is headed towards climate disaster and underlines that every year, all the governments spend tons of public funds on fossil fuel subsidies. "Imagine if we had spent hundreds of billions every year subsidizing giant meteors. That's what you're doing right now. Think of all the other things you could do with that money."

"Around the world, people are living in poverty. Don't you think helping them would make more sense than...paying for the demise of your entire species?" dinosaur asks. "Don't choose extinction! Save your species before it's too late. It's time for you humans to stop making excuses and start making changes,” he concludes his address as the crowd lauds him with a standing ovation for his motivational speech.

Image: Twitter/@UN