Head of South African Medical Association Dr Angelique Coetzee, who first raised alarm on the Omicron variant of COVID, spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday discussing how she first discovered the new variant and raised an alarm with the authorities.

"In 8-10 weeks, we had not seen any new COVID-19 cases. We were out of our third wave. So when around November 18, a patient came to me complaining of a viral infection, it didn't make sense. I tested him and found him and his whole family positive. All had the same type of symptoms, related to COVID like fatigue, body aches, scratchy throat, cough. No one really complained of a fever. This was not something of the Delta variant, which we have seen a lot of cases of. I raised an alarm to the advisory committee. Our scientists looked at this and realized it's a new variant," said Dr. Angelique Coetzee.

Difference between Delta & Omicron

Detailing the difference between the Delta and Omicron variant of COVID, the South African doctor stated that relatively milder symptoms were observed in cases of Omicron. "The biggest difference between the two is that Delta will give you loss of smell, loss of taste in most cases. They will come in for fever, have an elevated pulse rate, and lower than normal oxygen levels. In Omicron's case, oxygen stays normal, there is a very slight increase in pulse rate and no loss of smell. Only a scratchy throat and generally not feeling well for 1-2 days. They get well in a few days, even if you are vaccinated, it is still mild," she said.

#OmicronInIndia | Is the Omicron variant's transmissibility more than the Delta variant? Dr Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who first raised the Omicron alarm, answers https://t.co/NWgtMkAYQk pic.twitter.com/w7zMpomQgw — Republic (@republic) December 2, 2021

Is Omicron variant's transmissibility more than Delta?

Talking about Omicron's transmissibility, Dr Coetzee noted that it was likely on power or more than the Delta variant. "It is either more than Delta or just as much transmissible. It is definitely not less. It's either on power or more. In clinical symptoms, 99% are mild but there are cases going to hospitals. Children usually have a scratchy throat, but they get better quite quickly," she stated.

On Thursday, Lav Agarwal, the Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry confirmed that two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID have been reported in India. Both the cases have been found in Karnataka. "Two cases of Omicron detected in Karnataka so far through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID apt behaviour is required," Agarwal said.

All #Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far...In all such cases in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/7cfCAwHRt0 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

(Image: Republic TV)