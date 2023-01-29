Doomsday Clock Just 90 Secs From Midnight; What Is It & How Close Are We From Catastrophe?

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has moved the hands of the Doomsday clock towards midnight, symbolising that it is the closest the world has ever been to catastrophe. The Doomsday clock is currently just 90 seconds to midnight and it was moved on January 24 due to the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impending threat of a nuclear war. In an official statement, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists said that the current scenario is "a time of unprecedented danger".

Doomsday clock and its history

The Doomsday clock was created in 1947, two years after one of the greatest physicists Albert Einstein and the University of Chicago scientists who helped develop the first atomic weapons in the Manhattan Project founded the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists.

The clock has apocalypse marked at midnight and it is now a globally recognised indicator of the world's vulnerability to disasters that could result by manmade technologies. The Doomsday clock is set every year by the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board in consultation with its Board of Sponsors including 10 Nobel Laureates.

How did we get this close to catastrophe?

In an official statement, the Bulletin has 'largely' blamed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, primarily Russia's aggression towards Ukraine as the reason why the world is closest to disaster in the history of humanity. "Russia’s thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons remind the world that escalation of the conflict—by accident, intention, or miscalculation—is a terrible risk. The possibility that the conflict could spin out of anyone’s control remains high", the statement read.

Although there is bias among the western countries against Russia since it has been a staunch rival of the US since the Cold War, chances of Russian President Vladimir Putin resorting to a nuclear war is higher than ever. This threat can be traced back to 2018, when Putin, during an interview with state-run Russia-1 network warned that Russia will respond appropriately if a nation tries to destroy it.

He even questioned 'why would one want to live in a world without Russia', implying that his nation's destruction would entail destruction of the world.

As for the Bulletin, it cited Russia's takeover of the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor sites claiming that it violated international protocols and risked widespread release of radioactive material. It further said that Putin's war on Ukraine has hampered efforts toward other global concerns.

Times when world was close to midnight

The farthest the Doomsday clock has been from midnight is 17 minutes. This was in 1991 when the Soviet Union (now Russia) collapsed and the US as well as the NATO countries were relieved from the dangers of a 'hot war'. The threat of a catastrophe was again amplified during the 2010s when there was a global turbulence with the failure of the Iran nuclear deal and new missile tests by North Korea. The years of 2020 and 2021 too weren't peaceful since the clock was at 100 seconds, just ten more than what it is today.