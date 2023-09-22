EAM Jaishankar On US Visit From Sept 22-30, UNGA Session & Meeting With Blinken On Cards

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will visit the United States from September 22-30, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. EAM will be leading the Indian delegation for the High-Level Week at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Jaishankar will be hosting a special event ‘India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development’ during his visit to New York and is expected to push for India’s support for Global South, the External Affairs Ministry said.

The EAM's visit to the United States comes amid a diplomatic row with Canada over the allegations of the killing of a Sikh separatist terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. India, recently, suspended visa services for Canadian citizens "until further notice" citing 'security reasons.' “Due to operation reasons, with immediate effect i.e. 21 September 2023, Indian visa services in Canada have been suspended till further notice,” according to a letter dispatched to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the National Stock Exchange of India and the Metropolitan Stock Exchange.

While EAM Jaishankar will make an address at the UNGA, he will also attend various plurilateral and bilateral meetings on the sidelines to hold dialogue on the existing issues. He will also hold talks with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Dennis Francis, President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly. Jaishankar's address at the High-Level Session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly is scheduled for the forenoon of September 26.

EAM to hold series of bilateral meetings with US interlocutors

After winding up the 78th UNGA-related engagements, EAM Jaishankar will also visit Washington DC between September 27- 30 where he is slated to hold a series of bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. The meetings include, inter alia, discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as the senior members of the Biden administration, US business leaders and think tanks. Jaishankar will also be addressing the 4th World Culture Festival being organised by the Art of Living.

Jaishankar in the United States will forge India’s strong commitment to reformed global multilateralism. According to the External Affairs Ministry, he will also hold a High-Level Meeting of the L.69 Group on "Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council”. The L.69 Group consists of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Small Island Developing States, focused on reforms of the UN Security Council.

In an effort to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, EAM Jaishankar will also address a special event "India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action” on September 24. He is expected to highlight India’s development journey and its contributions to South-South Cooperation. The event will also see an address by the President of the 77th UNGA, along with foreign ministers of several member states, and the UNDP Administrator.