EAM Jaishankar Reacts To Comparison With G20 Bali Declaration, Says 'New Delhi Is...'

Following the release of the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Declaration, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar mentioned how it was different from the declaration released in Bali, last year. On being asked how the new declaration is different from the last one, Jaishankar emphasised that the situation during the Bali summit was different from the current situation and the latest declaration takes note of the current environment.

“With regard to the comparison with the Bali Declaration, I would only say Bali was Bali and New Delhi is New Delhi. I mean, Bali was a year ago. The situation was different. Many things have happened since then. If you see in the geo-political segment of the leader's declaration, there are, in totality eight paragraphs, seven of which actually focus on the Ukraine issue,” The external affairs minister asserted during the press briefing. Jaishankar insisted that the world should have “theological views” towards the new declaration. “So I think one should not have a theological view of this. I think the New Delhi Declaration responds to the situation and concerns as it is today, just as the Bali Declaration did in a situation which was there,” he added.

G20’s stance on Russia-Ukraine war

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war remained one of the major topics discussed at the G20 summit. The joint declaration gave out a stance on the war based on the consensus. “Concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling the discussion in Bali, we reiterated our national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly (A/RES/ES-11/1 and A/RES/ES-11/6) and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety,” the declaration reads. “In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible,” it furthered.

Reaching a consensus on war was one of the highly contentious issues. Under India’s G20 presidency, the international bloc drifted away from the way they referred to the ongoing war. In the Bali summit last year, the body used the phrase “War against Ukraine”. However, in the 18th edition of the summit, they referred to the conflict as “War in Ukraine”.