EAM Jaishankar To Virtually Chair RIC Foreign Ministers Meet On Friday; China To Take Part

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will chair the 18th RIC (Russia, India and China) Foreign Ministers meeting n Friday. The RIC annual meeting will be held via video link, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

During the meeting, Jaishankar, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are expected to discuss further strengthening of RIC trilateral cooperation including exchange of views on several regional and international issues of importance.

India had taken over the chairmanship of the RIC after the last meeting of Foreign Ministers of RIC in Moscow in September 2020. After Friday's meeting, India will pass on the chairmanship to the Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China for the next one year.

In the RIC Foreign Ministers meet on September 20 last year, the ministers had noted that the common development and cooperation of the three nations is conducive to promoting global growth, peace and stability.

The Ministers had also agreed that the three countries, with strong scientific and industrial capacities, could make a significant contribution towards mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, S Jaishankar on Thursday attended a meeting of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Council of Heads of government. The summit reportedly discussed a number of urgent regional issues, including Afghanistan's predicament. The SCO-CHG meets every year to discuss the bloc's trade and economic objects as well as adopt its annual budget.