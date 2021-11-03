EAM Jaishankar Welcomes WHO's Recommendation To Grant Emergency Use Listing To Covaxin

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) approving Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for emergency use, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday embraced the international health agency's motion for approval of the made-in-India vaccine.

The EAM affirmed that the move will facilitate ease in travel for Indians while contributing to vaccine equality. He also hailed the recognition bestowed to PM Modi with WHO's decision. He hoped for a 'happier' Diwali.

"Welcome @WHO’s decision to grant Emergency Use Listing to #COVAXIN. It facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity. Also a global recognition to PM @narendramodi’s vision of an #AtmanirbharBharat. A Happier Diwali," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

WHO Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on Wednesday recommended to WHO the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. The international health agency has subsequently approved Covaxin for emergency use.

🆕 WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to #COVAXIN® (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/dp2A1knGtT — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 3, 2021

The TAG on October 26 had sought "additional clarifications" from the company for Covaxin to conduct a final "risk-benefit assessment" for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine. "The Technical Advisory Group of WHO has recommended Emergency Use Listing status for Covaxin," a source told PTI.

Covaxin shows 77.8% effectiveness

TAG-EUL is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure. In June, the company said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca & Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India. In phase 3 trials, Covaxin has shown 77.8% effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2% against the new Delta variant. On the other hand, a study conducted by the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) said that Covishield generated 93% protection against COVID-19.

The approval marks significance, as the move would facilitate international travel for those inoculated with it to countries where a vaccination certificate for WHO-approved vaccines is mandatory. It also opens avenues for Bharat Biotech to export Covaxin.

PM Modi presses for COVAXIN approval at COP 26

PM Modi during his address at the COP 26 had stated that India was ready to put up a fight to diminish COVID concerns and announced India would produce 5 billion COVID vaccines by the end of 2022. The WHO's decision is key as it allows people inoculated with Covaxin to enter those countries that accept WHO-approved vaccines, while it will also pave the way for India to export the vaccine to more countries.

Approval for Covaxin had earlier been delayed on multiple occasions, with approving authorities asking for additional information from Bharat Biotech.

Image: PTI/AP