Earth's Temperature To Rise 1.5°C In 20 Yrs & 2°C In 50 Yrs: UN Climate Report

According to the latest report from the UN's Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the average temperature of the Earth will increase by 1.5 degrees Celsius in the next 20 years and will increase by 2 degrees within 50 years. The UN climate report has also stated that further increases in the temperature will be witnessed in the coming decades unless there is an immediate, strong and rapid decrease in emissions.

The evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions are choking our planet & placing billions of people in danger.



Global heating is affecting every region on Earth, with many of the changes becoming irreversible.



We must act decisively now to avert a climate catastrophe. https://t.co/TQlgp1D9AV — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 9, 2021

IPCC report on climate change 2021

While painting a grim picture of emissions and human activities to identify key drivers of climate change, the UN climate report said that every region in the world is witnessing irreversible changes in the climate due to human influence. The report, which has been approved by 195 member governments of the IPCC through virtual sessions held over two weeks since July 26, has highlighted that in the coming decades, climate change will increase in all regions.

Reacting to this climate change 2021 report, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that this report is a code red for humanity. Guterres said, "We must act decisively now to avert a climate catastrophe."

It is important to note that it is for the first time, the UN Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has quantified the likelihood of these extreme events in a wide variety of scenarios.

The UN climate report said, "For 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming, there will be increasing heat waves, longer warm seasons and shorter cold seasons. At two degrees Celsius of global warming, heat extremes would more often reach critical tolerance thresholds for agriculture and health."

According to the report, many characteristics of climate change directly depend on the level of global warming, but what people experience is often very different to the global average. “Climate change is already affecting every region on earth, in multiple ways. The changes we experience will increase with additional warming,” said IPCC Working Group I Co-Chair Panmao Zhai.

IPCC report gives a ray of hope

Giving a ray of hope, the UN climate report said that it is still possible from a physical science point of view, to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, which means these changes could be slowed and stopped from getting worse.

“If we reduce emissions globally to net-zero by 2040 there is still a two-thirds chance to reach 1.5 degrees and if we globally achieve net-zero emissions by the middle of the century, there is still a one-third chance to achieve that,” said Dr Friederike Otto, Associate Director of the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford and one of the authors of the IPCC report.

