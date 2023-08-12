Elon Musk Dismisses Mark Zuckerberg's Jiu-Jitsu Skills, Banks On His Bigger Size

Elon Musk believes he can overpower Mark Zuckerberg's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) skills if and when the two meet in an octagon. Replying to a tweet on August 11, the SpaceX CEO implied that Jiu-Jitsu won't work in a fight if there is a significant size difference between the opponents. He even used an analogy involving his son saying that X (Musk's youngest born) can't choke him out even if he is highly skilled in Jiu-Jitsu.

"If the size difference is big enough, this is absolutely true. No way lil X is putting me in a choke hold no matter how skilled he is lol (sic)" Musk tweeted responding to a video showing a Mixed-Martial Artist manhandling a Jiu-Jitsu practitioner in the ring. In a second tweet, Musk said that he will go for a WWE-like "overhead body slam" if he can lift Zuckerberg with ease. The Meta, CEO, however, is a blue belt in BJJ which is a significant rank on the journey to a black belt.

If the size difference is big enough, this is absolutely true. No way lil X is putting me in a choke hold no matter how skilled he is lol. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Musk indeed has the size advantage as he stands 6 feet 1 inches tall as opposed to Zuckerberg who is just 5 feet 7 inches tall, which also makes the former heavier. Besides, he isn't a noob when it comes to Jiu-Jitsu, something which has been confirmed by UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre (aka GSP) and MIT scientist/Martial Artist Lex Fridman.

"I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power and skill on the feet and on the ground," Fridman tweeted with a picture of his impromptu training session with Musk. GSP, on the other hand, said that Musk is stronger than the average man after his recent training session.

(Elon Musk in a training session with Lex Fridman; Image: Twitter/@lexfridman)

But Musk isn't the fittest

While Zuckerberg has been flaunting his lean physique on social media while training with UFC superstars, Musk revealed his health status on Twitter. After his recent three-hour-long MRI, Musk said his "C5/C6 fusion is solid" (a term related to the vertebral system) but said that he would need shoulder surgery. "There is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months," he tweeted.

I spent 3 hours in an MRI machine on Monday. Bottom line is that my C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue.



However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Will the fight happen?

Musk made a big announcement on August 11 regarding the venue of the fight, which he said would be Italy's capital Rome. He even claimed that he has the backing of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni for securing a location for the fight. Zuckerberg, however, has requested everyone not to get overexcited until a date is announced. "If he (Musk) ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on," Zuckerberg posted on threads.